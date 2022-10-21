ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Keeping it Real: The Fraying of Coalition…How Much Damage Was Done with the LA City Council Recorded Racist Conversation?

When the tape (recorded last year) was leaked early last week about the conniving, racist and probable Brown Act violating gathering of select Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council and the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, also Latino, to discuss issues related to redistricting, it was shocking, revelatory and hopefully not indicative of the sentiments of California’s Hispanic community at large.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
RIVERSIDE, CA
AmPac Presents: 14th Annual Faith & Business Summit

It’s been two years since the Connecting Faith & Business Summit gathered in person. That will change this Thursday, October 13, when Summit attendees gather at the Riverside Convention Center between 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s Summit is, The Next Normal to Re-Build, Re-Invent...
RIVERSIDE, CA
LA Clippers Start Season with Healthy Kawhi and George, In Good Position for Western Conference

Coach Lue will have a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to start the season. The 2022 Clipper basketball season will have a premium on the health of their players. Coach Tyronn Lue will have a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the court to start the season. Previously, key injuries have kept them from winning crucial playoff games and advancing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Riverside, CA
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972.

