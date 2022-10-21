Read full article on original website
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of OctoberDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
localsyr.com
Cicero sophomore holds fundraiser to “Crush Cancer” in memory of childhood friend
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the moment Kevin Toms and Griffin Engle first met in preschool, the two were inseparable, but it’s a friendship that ended far too soon. “From there, we just loved soccer together, loved hanging out…”. KEVIN TOMS, LOST BEST FRIEND TO PEDIATRIC CANCER.
NewsChannel 36
Trunk or Treat returns to YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins Co.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County took advantage of the warm weather over the weekend, hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Nearly 25 organizations parked outside the YMCA to share candy, community information, and Halloween goodies with families. Parents and kids could also participate in other Halloween festivities and enter the best costume contest. Despite kicking off the free event last year due to COVID, the Y in Ithaca felt it was right to bring the event back to Tompkins County in 2022.
Poets and Quants
‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA
For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
homenewshere.com
Find upstate charm at the Ithaca Farmers Market
Pull up to the Ithaca Farmers Market and you’ll be greeted with a promise — all goods are “locally produced within 30 miles” of this iconic marketplace in upstate New York. The Ithaca Farmers Market has been a destination for travelers across the decades and a longtime fixture on many rankings of America’s top farmers markets.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Ski resort company defends closing Toggenburg after NY says it created monopoly
Fabius, N.Y. — Intermountain Management’s president on Saturday defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021. The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
wwnytv.com
Port Leyden’s old opera house is now ‘haunted’
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Port Leyden has opened up an old opera house just in time to make it haunted for Halloween. “We ended up picking out the opera house because it feels like it’s haunted,” said Nancy Fruin, Port Leyden Festival Committee. The Port Leyden...
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Willard Chapel-Tiffany church
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus as she takes us to Willard Chapel-Tiffany Church located in Auburn, N.Y. You can tour the Willard chapel. Information can be found on the website.
foodcontessa.com
Ten People Were Hospitalised in an October 21 Update From the Health Department on Covid-19 Cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says that there have been a total of 24,847 positive cases, which is 17 more than on Thursday, and that 1,946,567 tests have been done. They also report 7 new good self-test results, which brings the total number of good self-test results sent through their online portal to 4,007.
whcuradio.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
