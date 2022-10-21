ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State

The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
DoingItLocal

Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

North Branford Police search for robbery suspect

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
