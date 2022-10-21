Read full article on original website
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Bristol community raises money on behalf of Ofc. Alec Iurato for department
BRISTOL, Conn. — Three Bristol businesses held a fundraising event Sunday to raise money for the Bristol Police Department K9 fund following a shooting that killed two officers and injured a third. On October 12th, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato were responding to a...
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Eyewitness News
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
DoingItLocal
Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
North Branford Police search for robbery suspect
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.
