Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
Hit and run suspect sought after hitting pedestrian in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have conducted a search for a hit and run suspect who crashed into a pedestrian on Oct. 23 at around 8:35 p.m., according to Carlisle Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the intersection of N Bedford St. and E Penn...
local21news.com
Two sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Steelton homicide
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Dauphin County jury has convicted Mason Quailes and Marcus Garner of second degree murder, burglary, and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. Both defendants were sentenced to life in prison. Officials say on the morning of September 2, 2020, Shnasia Peterson was involved in...
local21news.com
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Dauphin County teen found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emercyn has been located by police. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Dauphin County say they are searching for a missing juvenile. According to authorities Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen Friday morning around 3:00 AM at her home on South Crawford Road in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.
local21news.com
Car slams into cow standing on the road in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to an unusual scene on Oct. 13 at around 5:33 a.m. when the front of a a cow was hit by a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Carlisle. Police say that the cow was standing in the middle of...
local21news.com
'Be Kind': Students spread powerful message on mental health under the Friday night lights
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Mental Health and Suicide Awareness at the forefront of tonight’s football game between Mifflin High School and Bishop McDevitt. Community and Students organizations teaming together – to spread a chain reaction of kindness. The pandemic took a huge toll on mental health,...
local21news.com
School for students with autism facing staffing shortages
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Vista School in Hershey is typically able to take up to 100 students, but with staffing shortages, only 79 can currently attend. Even with a growing waitlist for the school, staffing coordinator at The Vista School, Joshua Tati said they won’t take more students until the school makes more hires.
local21news.com
Semi-Annual yard sale helps raise money for families in need in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Operation Wildcat helps local families and students in need in the Mechanicsburg area. Today and Saturday they are holding their Semi-Annual Yard Sale fundraiser. Their yard sales are the only fundraisers they do throughout the year. Here, people can buy books, baby items, toys,...
local21news.com
Harrisburg native goes from living in affordable housing to building it
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fernandez Realty Group Founder and CEO George Fernandez grew up in Harrisburg in low-income housing. “With a four burner stove and only one burner worked,” he recalled. 20 years later, the shortage of affordable housing remains a problem. “There’s so many people in...
local21news.com
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
local21news.com
PHOTOS | Whitaker Center unveils new 'POPnology' exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Celebrating Back to the Future Day, the Whitaker Center of Science and the Arts unveiled their new "POPnology" exhibit on October 21. According to a release, the POPnology exhibit is "an 8,000-square-foot traveling exhibit that includes movie set pieces, artifacts, and replicas of some of pop culture's most iconic sci-fi characters."
local21news.com
Local haunted houses ticket prices remain low as inflation remains high
As inflation continues to hit consumers hard, Halloween and haunted house lovers may be happy to learn haunted attractions in Central Pennsylvania are not seeing rising prices. Field of Screams co-owner, Jim Schoef, said ticket prices at their attraction will remain the same as Americans are saving across the board...
local21news.com
Cloudy skies with some showers starting out the week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A coastal system will keep the clouds locked in place through the early part of the week. Under mostly cloudy skies, there will be a few showers and some patchy drizzle today with highs in the upper 60s. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances through midweek. Any showers we see will be light to moderate, and very beneficial considering that our annual rainfall deficit is well over 2 inches.
local21news.com
Comfortable Fall weather brings in cold front for rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be mostly sunny and mild this evening with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 40s. A coastal system will bring increasing clouds tomorrow. A few showers will be possible, especially to the east tomorrow evening. Temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow because of the clouds. Expect highs to be in the mid 60s.
local21news.com
It's Raining Mets! | Fantastic Fall Weather... For Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about a weekend blizzard in the Rockies, just as the National Weather Service releases their annual winter weather outlook for 2022-2023 and what we can expect locally. More listening? Click here. Hear more of the "It's Raining Mets!" podcast here.
Comments / 0