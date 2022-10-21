ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Branding Iron Online

Board of Trustees ignores City Council’s parking concerns

This article is the second of a series that will take an in-depth look at the intricate situation regarding parking on campus. Members of the Laramie City Council are concerned about the University of Wyoming’s current parking plans and believe there are serious issues. “I can’t speak for everyone,...
LARAMIE, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming

While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (10/21/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening this weekend in Cheyenne!. Join Maestro Intrilligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for a discussion on Friday, Oct. 21, for Classic Conversations at the Laramie County Library. Patrons may attend the event from noon to 1 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room or view the livestream, which will be available on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne VA held job fair to fill various positions this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne VA Health Care System’s team held a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. “We had a lot of great candidates come interview today,” said Lori Russell, human resources chief, in a release from the VA. More...
CHEYENNE, WY
coloradopols.com

“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly

Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
COLORADO STATE
Optopolis

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see showers in afternoon, could see snow in evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Showers are expected to hit Cheyenne this afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service, that could turn to snow come nightfall. According to the NWS forecast, rain can be expected in Cheyenne at around 2 p.m., and there’s a chance precipitation could turn into snow after 5 p.m. According to predictions, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Man sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment after committing bank fraud

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment after being found guilty of fraud and illegal possession of ammunition. Kade Casper-Nixon was sentenced by Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal today, Oct. 20, in federal court in Cheyenne. Casper-Nixon was sentenced to 57 months’ concurrent imprisonment...
CHEYENNE, WY

