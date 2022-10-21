Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board
In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
‘Trump is an unparalleled danger’ Woodward warns, following hours of interviews – live
Washington Post reporter says Trump continues to pursue ‘seditious conspiracy’ to overturn the 2020 election
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
divenewswire.com
Fourth Element Announces MULTIPLE North American Job Opportunities
Fourth Element is looking for three people to join the US based team of one of the most exciting brands in Diving. Hours vary based on time zone ideally between 9 and 5 EST Monday – Friday. This role will involve working with and supporting the North American Sales...
Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) in 2022. NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005887/en/ Granite’s Handley Ranch Quarry in Gonzales, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement association. They allege the agricultural startup, where Vance also briefly sat on the board, repeatedly overstated its hiring and retention figures, including in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that investors use to evaluate companies. The suits also argue that investors were misled by press releases,...
