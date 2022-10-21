Read full article on original website
Related
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Opponents of Vermont’s abortion amendment say it is out of step with Roe. Constitutional scholars disagree.
Language in Article 22 leaves the door open for future restrictions, legal experts say. But it’s unclear how that language might be put to the test. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opponents of Vermont’s abortion amendment say it is out of step with Roe. Constitutional scholars disagree..
heckhome.com
Anti-Abortion Laws Harm Women with Serious Social Consequences
The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade amounts to nothing less than a shameful, sweeping, right-infringing decision that will have life-changing, even life-threatening, consequences for women and others who may become pregnant. The decision revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion and profoundly affected the survival of women...
Washington Examiner
Religious liberty once again under attack by the cultural elites
PITTSBURGH — L. Hafer of the Pittsburgh Daily Post paid a visit way back on June 9, 1847, to Mercy Hospital, the Catholic hospital begun by the Sisters of Mercy, a religious congregation founded in Ireland. The hospital had just opened its doors four months earlier in a former concert hall smack in the middle of the city on the cusp of transitioning from a frontier outpost to a major industrial hub.
A former employee sues Planned Parenthood, claiming she faced months of racism
Lawyers for Nicole Moore, a Black woman, say she was often given unfair workloads, demeaned in front of coworkers and retaliated against for speaking up about racism within the company.
Abby Johnson shares the truth about abortion
Abortion is a hot-button issue that, when brought up, typically sends people running to their corners. Abby Johnson has a unique perspective as she is a former Planned Parenthood Director who is now an avid pro-life advocate. Abby spoke with Annie Frey about the reality of abortion and how most people do not understand the brutal nature of the act and the callous nature of the industry.
Comments / 0