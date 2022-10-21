ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
heckhome.com

Anti-Abortion Laws Harm Women with Serious Social Consequences

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade amounts to nothing less than a shameful, sweeping, right-infringing decision that will have life-changing, even life-threatening, consequences for women and others who may become pregnant. The decision revoked the federal constitutional right to abortion and profoundly affected the survival of women...
Washington Examiner

Religious liberty once again under attack by the cultural elites

PITTSBURGH — L. Hafer of the Pittsburgh Daily Post paid a visit way back on June 9, 1847, to Mercy Hospital, the Catholic hospital begun by the Sisters of Mercy, a religious congregation founded in Ireland. The hospital had just opened its doors four months earlier in a former concert hall smack in the middle of the city on the cusp of transitioning from a frontier outpost to a major industrial hub.
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.1 FM Talk

Abby Johnson shares the truth about abortion

Abortion is a hot-button issue that, when brought up, typically sends people running to their corners. Abby Johnson has a unique perspective as she is a former Planned Parenthood Director who is now an avid pro-life advocate. Abby spoke with Annie Frey about the reality of abortion and how most people do not understand the brutal nature of the act and the callous nature of the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy