Greenfield (MA) City Council OKs Borrowing $500K for New Fire Station

Construction on Railroad Avenue in Wilbraham begins Monday
There will be construction on Boston road taking place during the week of October 24 to November 11.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
General Pierce Bridge Visibly Progressing
(Montague, MA) Residents have been noticing the significant progress on the General Pierce Bridge between Greenfield and Montague. MassDOT reports that the project is 85% complete and may be completed before the original completion date of May 15th 2023. The purpose of the project was to rehabilitate the structurally deficient...
City Opens Bid for Worcester Police Boat
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid last week to provide the Worcester Police Department with a new boat to patrol Lake Quinsigamond. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
Amazing Drone Video Shows Off Old Railroad Station in Massachusetts by Flying Right Through the Front Doors
Union Station in Palmer, Massachusettes is a historic railroad station built in 1894 and sits at the junction of what today is the CSX and New England Central railroads. Many years were spent restoring this beautiful landmark to its original glory and today it serves as a restaurant called The Steaming Tender.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
Clothing drive for family after house fire in Ludlow
After the Chappel's lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the family on Sunday.
Shots fired on Dartmouth Street in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.
Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Former mayor’s aide Darryl Moss sues Springfield, Sarno for discrimination
The former longtime aide for Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and critical liaison between City Hall and the Black community, has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the mayor and the city alleging he was wrongfully terminated in October 2020 for a social media post contesting Donald Trump’s open support for Kyle Rittenhouse.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
