Britain hangs by a thread. Give the end to Boris Johnson and we’ll unravel | Gaby Hinsliff
This must be the moment to root out the crackpots who have dominated the Tory party since Brexit, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Rishi Sunak poised to win UK prime minister spot after Boris Johnson drops
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is widely expected to secure the U.K. prime minister spot after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race. Sunak is running on economic caution.
Boris Johnson hits 100 nominations needed to stand for prime minister, supporter says
A close ally of Boris Johnson has claimed that he has passed the threshold of 100 MPs’ support needed to allow him to join the battle to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.In a message which electrified the contest for the Conservative leadership, Tory MP Sir James Duddridge tweeted: “New - Boris Johnson has more than 100 backers.”Public endorsements of Mr Johnson remain well short of the crucial 100 figure, with just 59 Conservative MPs having put their names behind his bid by Saturday afternoon.And supporters of leadership rival Rishi Sunak were sceptical of the new claim. Durham MP...
IN FULL: Boris Johnson's statement announcing why he will NOT stand in the Tory leadership contest
Boris Johnson has dramatically bowed out the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party - paving the way for Rishi Sunak to be anointed Britain's new prime minister next week. Mr Johnson said he had 'reached out' to leadership rivals Mr Sunak and...
Boasts and bitterness: how Boris Johnson’s bid to return as PM fell apart
Supporters taken aback by decision not to stand after scramble to build campaign
Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago. His withdrawal leaves former Treasury...
Boris Johnson news – live: Rishi Sunak says he’s running for PM to ‘fix economy and unite Tories’
Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he’s running for prime minister, saying that – as Liz Truss’ successor – he would fix the economy and unite the Conservative Party.The former chancellor tweeted that he is the candidate to prepare Britain for a “profound economic crisis”, and that – during the pandemic – he had helped “steer our economy through the toughest of times.”Mr Sunak added: “The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choices – are phenomenal.“... There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I...
Priti Patel adds name to Boris Johnson supporters as ex-PM prepares bid for return to No 10
Former home secretary Priti Patel has become the latest high-profile Conservative to throw her weight behind Boris Johnson’s bid to return as prime minister.Ms Patel announced in a tweet that she believes the former PM has a mandate to govern from the 2019 general election and a “proven track record getting the big decisions right”.Her endorsement brought to 58 Mr Johnson total of publicly declared nominations from MPs, as he nears on the 100 threshold required to join the race to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative leader.Front-runner Rishi Sunak is understood to have passed the 100 milestone with two...
Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM
Boris Johnson has told supporters that he will co-operate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate affair.Following speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street, close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.Minister Steve Baker, a supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, this morning warned...
Boris Johnson flies back early from trip amid rumours of No 10 comeback, says former press secretary
Boris Johnson is flying back to the UK from a holiday in the Caribbean following Liz Truss's resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, his former press secretary has said.Will Malden told Sky News that the former prime minister, whom Ms Truss replaced as party leader in September, is on his way back to Downing Street as rumours circulate that he could launch a comeback."I've spoken to someone that has spoken to him and he is on the way back and clearly he's taking soundings," Mr Malden said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Tory MP Sir Roger Gale says he will ‘resign the whip‘ if Boris Johnson returns as prime minister
Sir Roger Gale says he will 'resign the whip' if Boris Johnson returns as prime minister.The North Thanet MP appeared on LBC where he echoed the views he shared on social media earlier in the day.“I was a member of the Conservative Party before Mr Johnson was born. I shall die a Conservative. My wife and I have given over 100 years of service to our party,” he said.“I would have to resign the Conservative whip and I’ve made that very clear.”He is supporting Penny Mordaunt.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cabinet ministers back Boris Johnson in Tory leadership race – liveWho are the shortest serving prime ministers in UK history?Why did Boris Johnson resign as prime minister?
Inside Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak’s face-to-face Saturday night peace meeting – where ex-Chancellor didn’t hold back
UNDER cover of darkness, Rishi Sunak slipped through the revolving glass doors to Boris Johnson’s campaign HQ without a single photographer catching him. At around 8pm on Saturday, the former Chancellor came face-to-face with the ex-PM at a much-delayed peace summit half-way up the Millbank Tower overlooking Parliament. The...
Blow for Boris Johnson as leading eurosceptic backs Sunak and says return for ex-PM ‘guaranteed disaster’
Boris Johnson’s hopes of a return to Downing Street were today dealt a severe blow as influential Eurosceptic Steve Baker came out for rival Rishi Sunak, warning that victory for the former PM would be “a guaranteed disaster”.But there was a boost for Johnson as cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi - who served him as chancellor over the summer - offered his backing.Mr Zahawi said Mr Johnson had learned from the mistakes which forced him out of office earlier this year, and was now “the one to lead us to victory and prosperity”.But Mr Baker told Sky News that a...
Blow for Boris Johnson as leading Brexiteer endorses Sunak for prime minister
In a significant blow to Boris Johnson’s hopes of becoming prime minister the architect of his Brexit withdrawal deal has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the race for the Conservative leadership.David Frost said that the Tories must “move on” following the resignation of Liz Truss as PM, warning that a return to Mr Johnson’s leadership would risk “repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.Although he is unable to nominate Mr Sunak, as he is not an MP, Lord Frost’s endorsement could be highly influential in determining which way MPs and party members cast their...
Return of Boris Johnson as PM would be ‘nailed-on disaster’, says former minister
Eurosceptic Steve Baker backs Rishi Sunak for Tory leadership, saying Johnson was ‘bound to implode’
Boris Johnson just did the statesmanlike thing – he laid down his ego for his country
BORIS Johnson just did the statesmanlike thing. He put the interests of the country ahead of his own ambition, ego and determination to put right the injustice of his summer sacking. Mr Johnson was ready until the very last minute to plunge ahead with what amounted to all-out war with...
Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain for expected tilt at return to Downing Street
Boris Johnson has arrived back in the UK for what is expected to be a bid to reclaim the Conservative leadership and win a second stint as prime minister.The BA jet carrying the former PM back from a Caribbean holiday touched down at Gatwick Airport at 10.19 on Saturday morning.Mr Johnson has yet to formally announce whether he will mount a challenge to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader, but support Sir James Duddridge said he has been telling allies he is “up for it”.Only Penny Mordaunt has so far declared her candidacy, while supporters of former chancellor Rishi...
Boris Johnson Is Back in Britain, and Back in the Running for Prime Minister
LONDON — Boris Johnson returned to Britain Saturday, feeding expectations that he would seek to reclaim his old job after the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss last week. His former chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, also seemed poised to join the race to replace Truss.
