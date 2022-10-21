Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
fanthatracks.com
Ke Huy Quan on reuniting with Harrison Ford: ‘Are You Short Round?’
While we’re the grateful recipients of all the hard work and craft put in to these films by Lucasfilm cast and crews across the decades, we sometimes have to remember that for those folks this is real life. Take Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan; the last time they met was almost 40 years ago, after filming the iconic Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, so imagine the thoughts going through the mind of Ke as he is about to be reunited with Ford at this summers D23 Expo in Anaheim.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Roll Out: Adventurous Moments Part 1
Follow BB-8 and his friends as they roll to their next adventure in the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars Roll Out is back for chapter three of Ben Solo and the Bug Hunters. Star Wars Roll Out is back as Han and Chewie go butterfly hunting with Ben Solo. Star...
fanthatracks.com
Are Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy working on a new Star Wars film?
Partner up the co-creator of Lost, Watchmen and the writer of Star Trek Into Darkness with the Oscar winning director of Ms Marvel and there’s a chance you have a sizeable portion of the creative team for a future Star Wars big screen adventure – quite possibly the next one to hit screens given the lack of news from the Taika Waititi project, the stalling of Rogue Squadron and Rian Johnson’s project still most likely a number of years away. Deadline bring the news that director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Damon Lindelof are the team behind the next big screen adventure, and as the article explains, Lucasfilm are in no hurry to rush out a film, opting to wait until they are fully satisfied with the story.
Comments / 0