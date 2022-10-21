Read full article on original website
Huskers open week as underdog to Illinois
Nebraska football will return to action this weekend against Illinois as a home underdog to the Fighting Illini. Online oddsmakers opened the the Huskers as a five-point underdog to Illinois, which comes to Lincoln with the nation’s No. 1 overall defense. Illinois running back Chase Brown also leads the Big Ten, with 1,059 yards rushing and averaging 151.29 yards on the ground per game.
Corn Nation
A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town
#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
fightingillini.com
Woods' Stunning Goal Earns Illini a Draw in Season Finale
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois soccer overcame a 0-2 halftime deficit to draw with Minnesota (8-7-3, 4-4-2), 2-2, on Sunday at Demirjian Park in the 2022 season finale. The Orange and Blue finish the campaign at an overall record of 7-7-4 and went 2-5-3 in Big Ten play. Despite the...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor
Memorial Stadium vs. WyomingSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football is making a bunch of offers in the junior college circuit, and they continued on Friday. They extended an offer to 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor as noted by Michael Bruntz of 247Sports.
fightingillini.com
Fighting Illini Fall to No. 3 Nebraska in Front of Sold Out Huff Hall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois volleyball celebrated its Stuff Huff and Pink Match promotions in front of a sold out Huff Hall on Saturday night as 4,152 fans packed the stands. The Illini would drop the three-set decision to No. 3 Nebraska as a late rally came up short. Saturday's...
Nebrasketball Knocks Rust Off With Exhibition Win
The Huskers kept things simple in their victory over Chadron State
North Platte Telegraph
Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win
Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
Decision day for Top247 athlete Malachi Coleman
It’s decision day for one of Nebraska’s targets in the 2023 class as Malachi Coleman is scheduled to announce on Saturday at 5:45 PM this evening. Coleman, a four-star athlete from Lincoln East, picked up a Nebraska offer last fall that kicked off his ascension from intriguing local recruit to national talent. Offers started coming from everyone in the region, followed by Big Ten teams, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and USC.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Huskers make serious jump in recruiting rankings after Coleman commitment
The Huskers received a major lift in the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman. Nebraska moved up from 51st to 38th in the 247Sports composite rankings after Coleman announced his pledge to the Big Red on Saturday night. Coleman gives the Husker 2023 recruiting class...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
Nebraska Football: Head coach rumors reportedly starting to show ‘commonality’
There’s very little doubt that at this point, the rumors around the Nebraska football head coaching search are coming fast and furious. There’s also very little doubt that quite a few of the rumors that are popping up are more about people wanting to feel like they’re in the know than they are.
markerzone.com
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
Nine to be inducted into Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
A press release from Omaha Public Schools announced that nine former athletes, coaches and administrators will be inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
WOWT
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Eight Teams In State Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
KSNB Local4
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
