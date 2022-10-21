ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands

John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location

Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Beware the political carnival barkers of November

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/24/2022): Entering the ‘No Chumbolone Zone’ this week is Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to discuss new data on how the pandemic impacted student achievement, the misconceptions about the ‘SAFE-T’ Act, and why Amendment 1 on the ballot in Illinois is bad for the state. Plus, Kasso has warning about carnival barkers and clowns in November. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
theodysseyonline.com

The City, As Told By The Suburbs

Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $15.85M Spanish Influenced Villa in Winnetka, IL is Glorious and Reminiscent of the Time

The Villa in Winnetka features incredible manicured resort level grounds accented with a full 2 story cabana house, now available for sale. This home located at 445 Sheridan Rd, Winnetka, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,174 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Winnetka.
WINNETKA, IL
wgnradio.com

Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area

She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
Tennessee Tribune

Theta Omega Chapter of AKA will Celebrate 100 Years of Service

The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated will host a double celebration to commemorate its Centennial and to celebrate the payoff of its 30-year mortgage on its multimillion-dollar AKARAMA Foundation Community Service Center in 15 years. The Center is under the umbrella of the AKARAMA Foundation, the charitable arm of Theta Omega chapter.
CHICAGO, IL

