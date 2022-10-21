Read full article on original website
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Central Maine High School Student Allegedly Threatens to Bring Gun to School
According to a story by WGME 13 News, a Maine High School Student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school during a bus ride. The comments were reportedly overheard by other students on the bus. WGME, along with the Lewiston Sun Journal, is reporting that an unidentified teen has...
Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 21
It was a beautiful night for football in the State of Maine on Friday, October 21 as schools either played their last regular season game or in the case of the 8-Man Small Conferences began playoffs. Here are Friday night's scores and the games scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd. Friday...
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
themainewire.com
Maine Prisons Chief Blocks State Parole Committees’ Request to Meet Potential Parolees
Randall Liberty, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, has objected to a request from a parole reform committee created by the State Legislature to interview inmates as part of its members’ work to determine whether Maine should bring back parole after a 45 year ban. Members of...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Start-up company hopes Maine will help it change the way independents campaign
Representatives from Good Party have tabled at Maine campuses including the University of Southern Maine to make students aware of the brand and that there are options beyond the two major political parties. Courtesy photo. Despite Maine’s view of itself as an independent state, few unenrolled candidates actually win elections....
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
WGME
New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine
A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
foxbangor.com
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
These New England Stereotype Maps Are On Point For the Most Part
If you've grown up anywhere in New England, you've probably used some stereotypes when describing neighboring states, cities or towns that make up the northeast. You may even have stereotypes right in your own state. I stumbled across this map on Reddit created by u/q1s2e3 that points out the things...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
'Right to Repair' progresses in Maine, but automakers are pushing back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S.
A Maine woman is becoming one of the best bird dog handlers in the country, according to the Press Herald. What started as a routine training program for Camie Barrow has since turned into a professional lifestyle. Being a Woman in Hunting Sports Camie Barrow grew up around bird dogs. As a child, Barrow’s father […] The post A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S. appeared first on DogTime.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
