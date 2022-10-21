ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition

Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine

A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
LePage take future plans amid governor election

LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’

There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S.

A Maine woman is becoming one of the best bird dog handlers in the country, according to the Press Herald. What started as a routine training program for Camie Barrow has since turned into a professional lifestyle. Being a Woman in Hunting Sports Camie Barrow grew up around bird dogs. As a child, Barrow’s father […] The post A Maine Woman is Among the Best Bird Dog Handlers in U.S. appeared first on DogTime.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
