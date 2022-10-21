Read full article on original website
Related
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill
Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
A pollster called Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist "defanged" after a survey showed him badly trailing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey showed Crist trailing DeSantis by an 11-point percentage, so Brad Coker attempted to explain why the Democratic challenger is losing. The survey was conducted...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker makes shocking admission about Donald Trump’s Twitter account
Herschel Walker has continuously stumbled during his run for Georgia senate, but he may have just made the most sensical comment of his campaign while speaking about former president Donald Trump. Most of the damage done by Walker throughout his run for senate has been self-inflicted through lies, both to...
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Florida native and lawmaker, voted against a measure to free up millions of dollars in disaster relief for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gaetz was one of several House Republicans on Friday who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million from the Disaster Relief Fund, Newsweek reported.
Democrat Charlie Crist Fires His Campaign Manager Just Days Before Florida’s Gubernatorial Election
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Crist. Just days before Florida's gubernatorial election, it emerged on October 21 that the campaign manager for Democrat Charlie Crist, had been fired after being charged with domestic assault.
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, You Are No Donald Trump
No offense, Kari Lake, but you aren’t either. The former president’s brand is not transferable.
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.Documents released Friday show that the two sets of planned flights will transport about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by...
Dems are suddenly playing defense on abortion
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
POLITICO
Inside Dems’ scramble to save Sanford Bishop
— A perfect storm of record inflation and redistricting has forced key House Ag Democrat. into the toughest race of his 30-year career, as high prices squeeze his agriculture-dependent district in southwest Georgia. Democrats are spending millions to defend his blue seat. — The Agriculture Department and Office of the...
POLITICO
Checking in on the House freshman class of 2012
They’re the heads of committees. They’re in the Senate. They’re governors. They’re running for governor. They’re (potentially) running for president. The 113th Congress welcomed a large freshman class, and a decade later, the next redistricting cycle is partially responsible for another large class of freshmen poised to join the House in just a few months. If the House freshman class of 2012 is any indication of what these newcomers might achieve, they could be shaping the political future in a lot of different ways.
Rubio and Demings clash over abortion in lone Florida Senate debate
The race could play a role in who controls U.S. Senate, but has so far largely been ignored by national Democrats .
