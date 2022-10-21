ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Bye week, injuries bring Nebraska depth chart movement

Injuries and the second bye week brought a shuffling of personnel on the Huskers’ most recent depth chart released Monday ahead of Nebraska’s matchup this week with Illinois. The most notable change comes at inside linebacker where Chris Kolarevic now mans the No. 1 spot at one position,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win

Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers open week as underdog to Illinois

Nebraska football will return to action this weekend against Illinois as a home underdog to the Fighting Illini. Online oddsmakers opened the the Huskers as a five-point underdog to Illinois, which comes to Lincoln with the nation’s No. 1 overall defense. Illinois running back Chase Brown also leads the Big Ten, with 1,059 yards rushing and averaging 151.29 yards on the ground per game.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers giving first look at new look team on Sunday

The Nebraska basketball team’s 2022-2023 season officially tips off on Sunday, even if the first game the newest new-look team plays won’t actually count for their schedule. The Nebrasketball team will face off in the first of two exhibition games tomorrow afternoon against Chadron State before heading to Colorado and playing in a charity matchup the day before Halloween.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KEARNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
LINCOLN, NE
