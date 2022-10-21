Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
A busy bye week of offers, recruiting for Husker staff
While Nebraska football is coming off its second bye of the season, and the Husker coaching staff wasn’t idle, fanning out across the country late last week and making a number of offers on Thursday and Friday. Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent Thursday in the Atlanta area...
Nebraska offers JUCO offensive tackle
Nebraska has made a lot of offers in recent days, but on Sunday night a notable one came through as Larry Johnson III announced on Twitter the Huskers had made a verbal tender. Johnson is an offensive lineman at Hutchinson Community College currently in his freshman year. Thus far Toledo...
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win
Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
Huskers open week as underdog to Illinois
Nebraska football will return to action this weekend against Illinois as a home underdog to the Fighting Illini. Online oddsmakers opened the the Huskers as a five-point underdog to Illinois, which comes to Lincoln with the nation’s No. 1 overall defense. Illinois running back Chase Brown also leads the Big Ten, with 1,059 yards rushing and averaging 151.29 yards on the ground per game.
Bye week, injuries bring Nebraska depth chart movement
Injuries and the second bye week brought a shuffling of personnel on the Huskers’ most recent depth chart released Monday ahead of Nebraska’s matchup this week with Illinois. The most notable change comes at inside linebacker where Chris Kolarevic now mans the No. 1 spot at one position,...
Hames Sets Record as Husker Volleyball Sweeps Again
Next up after win at Illinois is a date with Wisconsin
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South remains perfect, beating Omaha North 42-6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several teams remain undefeated through Week 9 as the regular season comes to a close. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action on the gridiron.
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
klin.com
Adverse Weather Expected Sunday
Residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County can look forward to a pleasant, warm, and otherwise quiet Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s that approach record highs for October. Sunday, however, will be a different story. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins tells KLIN News that temperatures could actually reach record...
