Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
msn.com
The one-hit wonders every '60s kid remembers
Slide 1 of 26: Stacker dug into the rich history of one-hit wonders (bands that had only one song reach #1 on the charts) and chose 25 you might know. For the artists who wrote and performed these catchy one-hit wonders, brimming with danceable beats, merry melodies, and memorable lyrics, perhaps it was simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Maybe you grew up with them or listened to them with your parents or grandparents. After listening to them played throughout the decades on the radio and now on audio streaming services, many still wonder exactly why these artists never scored any other chart-topping hits in their careers. These artists and the stories behind their hits are anything but ho-hum. There is the story of the singing nun who not only had a one-hit wonder but had a film made about her life, which was tragically cut short. Another artist wrote his hit while working at a cotton gin in California. Some were instrumental, some featured nonsensical phrases that weren't made up of real words, and the list includes one of the most negative songs ever recorded. All of them were pure music gold. These artists may have only had one-hit wonders, but they were often rerecorded by other artists, found their way into movies, and inspired television shows. Keep reading to see if any of your favorites made the list. You may also like: Most famous musician born the same year as you.
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
mailplus.co.uk
Science Fiction
The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien (HarperCollins £45, 480 pp) TOLKIEN’S world-building is matchless: he gave Middle Earth maps, languages, history and mythology but that was just the start. Tolkien needed an alternative reality in which he could tackle the big questions: restoring order to a world in crisis in The Lord Of The Rings, exploring the mystery of creation and the roots of evil in The Silmarillion.
A Gig for Ghosts review – a joyous musical meditation on love and death
The raucous folk songs, open-hearted performances and tender love story make this queer gig-theatre romcom a delight
themindsjournal.com
Spiritual Meaning Of Seeing Crows: 6 Esoteric Crow Symbolism
Do you consider seeing crows around you as a sign of impending doom? We won’t blame you if you do, however, the spiritual meaning of seeing crows goes much deeper than that!. Whenever a creature, especially a bird keeps appearing in your life repeatedly, it’s a divine sign that’s trying to call your attention to something in your life. There’s always a hidden message from the spiritual realm in such sightings. And in the case of crows and ravens, we often assume it’s a bad one.
thecinemaholic.com
All V/H/S/99 Endings, Explained
Shudder’s ‘V/H/S/99’ is a found footage horror film presented in an anthology format. It is the fifth installment in the ‘V/H/S’ film series and features five individual short segments, each with its own unique and horrifying experience. The shorts are directed by Johannes Roberts, Vanessa & Joseph Winter, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, and Flying Lotus.
Comments / 0