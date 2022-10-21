Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports
A "Twister" sequel could be coming soon.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween
Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Washington Examiner
Interview with the Vampire
Vampires have it good. Not only do they never die, they never go out of style either. Bram Stoker did not invent the vampire in the way that Mary Shelley invented the Frankenstein monster, but ever since the Irish author published Dracula in 1897, our thirst for vampire fiction can no more be quenched than can a vampire’s thirst for blood, judging by the number of vampire movies, books, plays, TV shows, video games, and even vampire-themed rock music albums and pinball machines.
disneydining.com
Iconic Director Says That He Is Done With Disney, Calls Company “Horrible Big Circus”
For 40 years, legendary director and producer Tim Burton has been a part of the Walt Disney family. Beginning in 1981, Burton worked as an animator on several Disney hits, including The Fox and the Hound and TRON. Over the years, Burton worked his way up and became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors and producers. Burton came and went from Disney and, over the years, was responsible for hits like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and most recently, Dumbo.
AOL Corp
Tim Burton suspects his Disney days are behind him: 'I needed to escape'
3:03 p.m. Oct. 23, 2022: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Tim Burton directed “Corpse Bride” for Disney. “Corpse Bride” was distributed by Warner Bros. Tim Burton's most recent Disney film, a 2019 remake of "Dumbo," is probably his last. The prolific director-producer...
Bailey Bass Breaks Down Claudia’s Most Traumatic Scene in ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Episode 4
Interview With the Vampire Episode 4 “…The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child’s Demanding” finally introduces us to one of Anne Rice‘s most iconic vampires: Claudia (Bailey Bass). Unlike Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson), Claudia is transformed into a vampire while she is still a child. While she’s elementary school aged in the books, the AMC show ages her up a bit to 14. Nevertheless, Claudia is forever stuck in suspended animation. While her heart, mind, and soul age in real time, she is physically trapped in the body of a child. Well, a child in...
‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Halloween Episodes Are Perfect ’90s Spooky Nostalgia Hit
Where most shows of the pre-streaming era poured time and resources into year-end episodes and Christmas specials, for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” everything went into Halloween. As producer and star Melissa Joan Hart told IndieWire via Zoom, “Of the 26 [episodes] we would do that year, Halloween was always the biggie. That’s when the budget would open up and we’d spend a lot of money on it.” The proof is in the petrifying pudding, with “Sabrina” creating some of the most unique, inventive, and memorable Halloween episodes of the 1990s. Whether it was alt-rock band 10,000 Maniacs performing during Season 2’s...
10 Great Musical Horror Comedy Movies And Where To Find Them
Dance, scream, and laugh the night away with these musical horror comedy movies.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Barbra Streisand: Timeless, Live in Concert Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Barbra Streisand: Timeless, Live in Concert right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Barbra Streisand Randee Heller Lauren Frost Shirley MacLaine Savion Glover. Genres: Music Documentary TV Movie. Director: Barbra Streisand. Release Date: Feb 14, 2001. About. Timeless: Live in...
TMZ.com
Pugsley Addams In The 'Addams Family' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Jimmy Workman was just 11 years old when he was cast as Pugsley Addams -- the oldest Addams child who isn't necessarily the sharpest tool in the shed -- in the fantasy/comedy film "The Addams Family" back in 1991. Jimmy shared the big screen with Anjelica Huston as...
