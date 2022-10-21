Read full article on original website
Construction on new Cedar Park public library to come in early 2023
Located in the center of The Bell District, Cedar Park's new public library is anticipated to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) Construction on Cedar Park’s new public library is anticipated to begin in early 2023, Abheek Sarkar of Lake Flato Architects, the project’s developer, said at the Oct. 13 Cedar Park City Council meeting.
San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor
The package is part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Austin mayor, half of city council up for election
More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
New Braunfels to begin construction on $59M multi-family apartment complex
A 340,000-square-foot apartment complex is coming to the Hill Country.
Rackspace to leave Windcrest headquarters for San Antonio's Northside
The headquarters has been there for 14 years.
First candidate steps up to challenge San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo
Kaur claims leadership is dividing businesses and neighbors.
Here is everything to know about voting in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle for the Nov. 8 election
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at select polling locations. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: an earlier version of this story left out Proposition A from the city of San Marcos ballot. Early voting will start Oct. 24 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and Hays County voters will vote on...
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Kyle City Council Place 1
A total of six candidates are vying for the Kyle City Council Place 1 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Abode Stock) A total of six candidates are running for Kyle City Council Place 1. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4.
Here is what Southwest Austin, Dripping Springs residents need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting will begin Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot,...
Blue Starlite Urban Drive-In keeps an Austin experience alive
Blue Starlite Urban Drive-In owner Josh Frank says every night at the drive-in feels like putting on a play. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Josh Frank opened the first iteration of Blue Starlite Urban Drive-In in 2009, at a time when Austin felt like it was full of possibilities for an artist with an idea.
New Braunfels ISD purchases small buses, retrofits AC units for existing fleet
Air conditioning systems will be retrofit on eight district buses. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees on Oct. 10 approved $344,900 for the purchase of new vehicles and the renovation of existing buses for the NBISD fleet. According to NBISD staff, the cost of each new...
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Here’s what Lake Travis-Westlake area residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Early voting begins on Oct. 24 at select polling locations. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During early voting from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 and regular voting on Nov. 8, residents will have the opportunity to vote on several local, state and federal races. Only candidates in contested elections are included in the following sample ballot, but information on all races can be found on the Travis County Clerk's website.
Election Q&A: Austin City Council District 8 candidates
Southwest Austin residents have four candidates to choose from in the race for the District 8 City Council seat. Incumbent Paige Ellis is running for re-election after serving one four-year term and is facing challengers Richard Smith, Antonio D. Ross and Kimberly P. Hawkins. Of the four candidates, only Ellis...
Boil water notice issued for some Caldwell County customers
Aqua Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice Sunday for some communities within Caldwell County near Dale, according to a notice from Aqua Water.
Learn about the Georgetown neighborhood of North Lake
A home for sale for $649,000 in the North Lake neighborhood at 111 Wichita Trail is now under contract. Nestled in west Georgetown off Williams Drive, the North Lake neighborhood offers a country feel while still being close to the city. With about 375 homes, the neighborhood has oversized lots,...
Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits
Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
Where, when and how to vote in November election in San Antonio
Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may submit their ballots at any designated voting location during early voting days and on Election Day. For your smartphone: Find a map of early voting locations by scanning this QR code. WHAT TO...
