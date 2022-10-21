ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Austin mayor, half of city council up for election

More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Here’s what Lake Travis-Westlake area residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 at select polling locations. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) During early voting from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 and regular voting on Nov. 8, residents will have the opportunity to vote on several local, state and federal races. Only candidates in contested elections are included in the following sample ballot, but information on all races can be found on the Travis County Clerk's website.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Where, when and how to vote in November election in San Antonio

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may submit their ballots at any designated voting location during early voting days and on Election Day. For your smartphone: Find a map of early voting locations by scanning this QR code. WHAT TO...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
