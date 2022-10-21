Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out
The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Could Tie a Record Shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is nominated for eight American Music Awards in 2022. He could possibly tie a record shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.
Taylor Swift Thanks Janet Jackson For Showing "Midnights" Some Love: "I Feel Like I'm Dreaming"
I LUV it @Taylor Swift #lanadelray 😘😘😘 #snowonthebeach #taylorswift. Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," is full of Easter eggs and obscure references to everything from "30 Rock" to "Mad Men," but one of the album's best moments comes when the "Anti-hero" singer name drops Janet Jackson. Thankfully, the living legend seems to agree. On Friday, Oct. 21, Jackson shared a TikTok of herself listening to "Snow on the Beach," the "Midnights" song that includes a shout-out to her.
Don’t freak out but Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is a visual album featuring none other than Laura Dern
In just a few hours, Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album will be released worldwide. To hype up the album’s launch, Swift dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming music videos that will accompany the album. The teaser trailer premiered during Thursday Night Football, and it showcases a variety of...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours
Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
John Lennon Called The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ ‘a Potboiler’
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Twist and Shout" have a certain effect on listeners.
Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all
Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
Taylor Swift: Midnights review – small-hours pop rich with self-loathing and stereotype-smashing
It’s one of the weirder aspects of 21st century pop that every major new album feels like a puzzle to be solved. Nothing is ever just announced, promoted, then released. Instead, breadcrumbs of mysterious hints and visual clues are very gradually dropped via the artist’s social media channels. Fans pore over them and formulate excitable theories as to what’s about to happen. Articles are written collating said fans’ theories and weighing up their potential veracity. Sometimes, it goes on longer than the actual album’s stay in the charts. It has certainly happened with Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights. Everything has been pored over for potential information about its contents, up to and including the kind of eye shadow she wears on the album cover. Conspiracy theories have abounded. Space precludes exploring them here, as does concern for your welfare: reading about them makes one’s head hurt a bit.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Top 10 Adele Songs
Through all the heartbreak, breakups, and betrayal, Adele has written some of her best songs. Her discography is a musical timeline of major milestones and life changes, representing the ages she began working on each, from writing her first song at 16, which was later released on her debut album 19 in 2008, and still navigating the after-effects of a bad breakup on 21 in 2011, and a more reflective 25 in 2015.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Nowhere Man’ Was John Lennon’s ‘Cry for Help’
John Lennon connected the title of The Beatles' "Nowhere Man" to a time in his life before he met his "teacher."
