ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
iHeartRadio

Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut

Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
SFGate

Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out

The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed. Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift Thanks Janet Jackson For Showing "Midnights" Some Love: "I Feel Like I'm Dreaming"

I LUV it @Taylor Swift #lanadelray 😘😘😘 #snowonthebeach #taylorswift. Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," is full of Easter eggs and obscure references to everything from "30 Rock" to "Mad Men," but one of the album's best moments comes when the "Anti-hero" singer name drops Janet Jackson. Thankfully, the living legend seems to agree. On Friday, Oct. 21, Jackson shared a TikTok of herself listening to "Snow on the Beach," the "Midnights" song that includes a shout-out to her.
Popculture

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours

Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
The Associated Press

Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all

Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
The Guardian

Taylor Swift: Midnights review – small-hours pop rich with self-loathing and stereotype-smashing

It’s one of the weirder aspects of 21st century pop that every major new album feels like a puzzle to be solved. Nothing is ever just announced, promoted, then released. Instead, breadcrumbs of mysterious hints and visual clues are very gradually dropped via the artist’s social media channels. Fans pore over them and formulate excitable theories as to what’s about to happen. Articles are written collating said fans’ theories and weighing up their potential veracity. Sometimes, it goes on longer than the actual album’s stay in the charts. It has certainly happened with Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights. Everything has been pored over for potential information about its contents, up to and including the kind of eye shadow she wears on the album cover. Conspiracy theories have abounded. Space precludes exploring them here, as does concern for your welfare: reading about them makes one’s head hurt a bit.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Adele Songs

Through all the heartbreak, breakups, and betrayal, Adele has written some of her best songs. Her discography is a musical timeline of major milestones and life changes, representing the ages she began working on each, from writing her first song at 16, which was later released on her debut album 19 in 2008, and still navigating the after-effects of a bad breakup on 21 in 2011, and a more reflective 25 in 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy