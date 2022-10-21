ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

martincitytelegraph.com

Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time

Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
GRANDVIEW, MO
CONTEMPORIST

This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel

FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Our evolving rain chances (FRI-10/21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running behind today since I was helping out with the Autumn Breakfast for the Olathe Public School Foundation. Early morning for sure, but nice to enjoy the pleasant temperatures. We dropped down to 47 degrees briefly, but started to warm up nicely even before the sun came up.
OLATHE, KS
fightnews.com

Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt

In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black

Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first.   “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Park Place apartment complex and office building in Leawood up for sale

Both buildings sit just off Town Center Drive, along the angled northeast side of the outdoor shopping center. Property details: Listed by JLL Inc., the office building for sale at 5100 W. 115th Place is 47,567 square feet in total with three stories. The property was built in 2019 and...
LEAWOOD, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO

