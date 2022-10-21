Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
martincitytelegraph.com
Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time
Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
lawrencekstimes.com
Dozens of Lawrence bars and restaurants offering cocktail specials in fundraiser for hospitality workers
The Lawrence Restaurant Association is debuting a new fundraiser for its Hospitality Workers Relief Fund: the Cocktail Trail, running Thursday through Sunday at more than 40 local establishments. “Things like Restaurant Week and the Cocktail Trail are very important to getting people excited about all of the interesting things that...
CONTEMPORIST
This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel
FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
smeharbinger.net
Freshly Brewed: Staffer reviews two of Kansas City’s newest coffee shops
For high schoolers, caffeine is a necessity 24/7. Whether it’s a 6 a.m. cold brew pickup or a Celsius just to get through the English essay of the week — caffeine is what we thrive off of. Here’s a run down of two of Kansas City’s newest coffee...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 21-23
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 23.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Our evolving rain chances (FRI-10/21)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running behind today since I was helping out with the Autumn Breakfast for the Olathe Public School Foundation. Early morning for sure, but nice to enjoy the pleasant temperatures. We dropped down to 47 degrees briefly, but started to warm up nicely even before the sun came up.
fightnews.com
Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt
In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
kcmotalkradio.com
Politics and a Pint with Mark Alford
Join us for Politics and a Pint with Missouri US Congressional Candidate Mark Alford.
Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee
Kansas City Zoo staff said 26-year-old Teetoo died following a routine medical procedure Thursday.
KCTV 5
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giving comfort in times of grief is what Savory and Sons Funeral Home provides. However, some deaths hit close to home. That’s especially true when fentanyl is involved. “We’ve had quite a few,” said Frank Savory IV, who owns the funeral home. “The ones...
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
Chiefs memorabilia recovered from stolen ‘Arrowhead Express’ van
Days after a stolen Chiefs-themed van was recovered, Kansas City police recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
bluevalleypost.com
Park Place apartment complex and office building in Leawood up for sale
Both buildings sit just off Town Center Drive, along the angled northeast side of the outdoor shopping center. Property details: Listed by JLL Inc., the office building for sale at 5100 W. 115th Place is 47,567 square feet in total with three stories. The property was built in 2019 and...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
Comments / 0