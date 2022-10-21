ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

Ward Parkway Lanes has been a lucky strike for Kansas City bowlers

Somebody coming back to the old neighborhood around Ward Parkway Shopping Center may not recognize much. The mall’s been transformed, nearby buildings gone, others added. New this, new that. And then smack dab in all the new is the red-brick link to the old: Ward Parkway Lanes. The bowling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Rain, storms and a sharp drop in temperatures today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning and afternoon, down to the 50s. Rain arrives after the morning commute and lasts all day. Lingering showers expected tonight and Tuesday morning; Total rain accumulation will range between 1-3" KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Fire across I-470 forces KC residents to evacuate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nearly two square mile brush fire closed sections of I-470 and forced some neighborhoods to be evacuated. That fire is contained, but it was the cause of a very scary afternoon.  At its greatest, it was one mile in length and one mile in width and 14 different agencies responded.  […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
CONTEMPORIST

This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel

FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO

