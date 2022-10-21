Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
martincitytelegraph.com
Ward Parkway Lanes has been a lucky strike for Kansas City bowlers
Somebody coming back to the old neighborhood around Ward Parkway Shopping Center may not recognize much. The mall’s been transformed, nearby buildings gone, others added. New this, new that. And then smack dab in all the new is the red-brick link to the old: Ward Parkway Lanes. The bowling...
KCTV 5
Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Kansas City on Monday
Crews from 10 fire departments still working on mulch fire along I-470 Firefighters from 10 different agencies are still putting out hot spots from a large mulch fire that got out of control Sunday. KC Mega Match aims to increase pet adoptions in the metro. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at...
Anime convention coming to Kansas City’s Bartle Hall in 2023
In 2023, Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center will host anime fans for Planet Promotions second convention, Planet Anime.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
KCMO woman offers refuge to horses during fire near I-470, Raytown Road
As an afternoon fire near I-470 and Raytown Road pushed north toward Bannister Road, owners of horses in the area packed up their animals to escape the rolling waves of smoke headed their way.
AOL Corp
Missouri can’t let Spire raise Kansas City gas rates again to rake in higher profits
Spire’s proposal to hike natural gas rates for higher profits once more is outrageous. (Oct. 20, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City residents speak out against Spire rate increase. What could happen to gas bills”) After increasing rates last winter, the utility wants to raise our rates again by an average of more than $120 a year.
kshb.com
Rain, storms and a sharp drop in temperatures today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning and afternoon, down to the 50s. Rain arrives after the morning commute and lasts all day. Lingering showers expected tonight and Tuesday morning; Total rain accumulation will range between 1-3" KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
kcur.org
Advance voting is starting around Kansas City. Here’s where you can cast your ballot early
Locations around the KC Metro open for early voting in the coming days. Here’s a list of places you can go to vote and what you’ll need to bring to cast an early ballot. Early, in-person voting starts around the Kansas City area in the coming days, with some new rules on the Missouri side of the metro.
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City Police recover stolen Chiefs memorabilia days after finding stolen van
Days after a stolen Chiefs van was recovered, the Kansas City Police Department recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
Fire across I-470 forces KC residents to evacuate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nearly two square mile brush fire closed sections of I-470 and forced some neighborhoods to be evacuated. That fire is contained, but it was the cause of a very scary afternoon. At its greatest, it was one mile in length and one mile in width and 14 different agencies responded. […]
KCTV 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
CONTEMPORIST
This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel
FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
Comments / 0