Kansas City, MO

This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel

FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time

Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
Joe’s Blog: Our evolving rain chances (FRI-10/21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running behind today since I was helping out with the Autumn Breakfast for the Olathe Public School Foundation. Early morning for sure, but nice to enjoy the pleasant temperatures. We dropped down to 47 degrees briefly, but started to warm up nicely even before the sun came up.
Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt

In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Watkins Mill State Park Hosting Laura Ingalls Wilder Display

Watkins Mill State Park Historic Site. Photo by Missouri State Parks. Watkins Mill State Park is giving visitors a chance to take a step back in time with the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site. The display will be at the state park through Tuesday.
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill

Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
