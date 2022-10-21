Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Related
thecomeback.com
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
Russell Westbrook’s Comment After Losing to the Clippers Shows Just How Far He’s Fallen
Russell Westbrook went 0-for-11 in Thursday loss to the LA Clippers but called his performance "solid." The post Russell Westbrook’s Comment After Losing to the Clippers Shows Just How Far He’s Fallen appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
KENS 5
Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News
Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Jay Wright reportedly lands lucrative TV gig
Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright won’t be coaching during the 2022-23 season, but he’ll still be front-and-center for some of the biggest games.
Former Milwaukee Washington star Michael Foster Jr. takes next step with Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA – Michael Foster Jr. smiled and swung his chair in a half circle to look up at his locker in the Wells Fargo Center, looking at his blue Philadelphia 76ers jersey with his name on the back. James Harden, a former league most valuable player, strolled in. P.J. Tucker, a Milwaukee legend for his role on the 2020-21 championship team, began his game prep across the locker room.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver insists teams will be 'on notice' and the league will be 'paying particular attention' to tanking this season amid concerns teams will try to finish bottom to draft 'once-in-a-generation' Victor Wembanyama
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has revealed NBA teams will be put 'on notice' ahead of a potential race to the bottom of the league in the hopes of securing French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Organizations without a legitimate shot of making the playoffs are expected to put themselves deep in the...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The 76ers host the Spurs as the early season continues to get rolling! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-76ers prediction and pick. The San Antonio Spurs are (1-1) on the season after falling to the Charlotte Hornets and defeating the Indiana Pacers last night. This is a team that will not be a contender, but they were elite at covering the spread last season and could find a way to repeat that as Gregg Popovich is still the head coach. As for the Sixers, they are (0-2) after falling to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to tip off the season. This is a good game for the Sixers to bounce back.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Run Game Dominant Against Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their roll through the first half of the season last Sunday night in prime time against the rival Dallas Cowboys. They got up big early, weathered an attempted comeback, and improved to 6-0. Between their fast start and the Phillies' trip to the National League Championship Series, it's a fun time to be a sports fan in the City of Brotherly Love.
Comments / 0