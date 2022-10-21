ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Trinity, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
CBS 42

3 Georgia elementary school students killed in car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WTVM

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life

Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
AUBURN, AL

