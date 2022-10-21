Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness. Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home. He was 84.“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
3 Georgia elementary school students killed in car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
Opelika-Auburn News
Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death
A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago. Since...
WTVM
LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
WTVM
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
Opelika-Auburn News
THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life
Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021. The news release for Attorney General Chris Carr listed Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, […]
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect
The Lee County Sheriff's Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Georgia deputies searching for inmate who escaped from work release over a week ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Troup County are looking for an inmate who didn’t return from his work release early last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachariah Murray. He has has an active warrant...
