Going on the road to play a win-or-go-home postseason game is no easy task for any team. No. 20-seed Mepham’s boys’ soccer team had a tough challenge Oct. 19 as it took on No. 13 Hewlett in the opening round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Two first-half goals by the Pirates set the tone and was all they needed to advance, defeating the Bulldogs, 2-1.

BELLMORE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO