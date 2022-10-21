ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
franchising.com

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Welcomes Atlanta to Its Coop, Signing Another Multi-Unit Regional Developer Deal

Seasoned Entrepreneur Inks 10-Unit Agreement to Expand Brand into Georgia. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is getting peachy after announcing their most recent development deal, this time igniting its growth in Georgia. Now with eight development deals for the brand in 2022 alone, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is cementing its reputation as one of the hottest emerging chicken concepts with over 100 locations in development in major metropolitan cities across the country.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

What manufacturing workers make in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau […]
GEORGIA STATE
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
sunny943.com

Fayetteville in a Pickle, as Pickleball Soars in Popularity

I’m really late to the party on this one, but it seems everybody is into this thing called pickleball!. Even some major sports stars, like – Tom Brady, LeBron James, and many more that are investing in the sport. Country stars like Dierks Bentley and Jimmie Allen are playing in televised tournaments.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest

RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC

