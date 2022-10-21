Read full article on original website
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Welcomes Atlanta to Its Coop, Signing Another Multi-Unit Regional Developer Deal
Seasoned Entrepreneur Inks 10-Unit Agreement to Expand Brand into Georgia. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is getting peachy after announcing their most recent development deal, this time igniting its growth in Georgia. Now with eight development deals for the brand in 2022 alone, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is cementing its reputation as one of the hottest emerging chicken concepts with over 100 locations in development in major metropolitan cities across the country.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in North Carolina.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
What manufacturing workers make in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau […]
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Fayetteville in a Pickle, as Pickleball Soars in Popularity
I’m really late to the party on this one, but it seems everybody is into this thing called pickleball!. Even some major sports stars, like – Tom Brady, LeBron James, and many more that are investing in the sport. Country stars like Dierks Bentley and Jimmie Allen are playing in televised tournaments.
Two families elevate dialogue on race in their discovery of Black and white relatives
MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (KUTV) — Meeting newly discovered blood relatives will be an experience of a lifetime for Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina, and Deena Hill of Mount Pleasant, Utah. Campbell said he remembers well when Hill’s family visited his family for the first time. “They came...
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
