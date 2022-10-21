Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Starting the School Year Right
As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning. Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
thebossmagazine.com
4 Ways To Support Your Local Cancer Organization
Supporting a cause that’s close to your heart can be a great deal of work – in addition to giving you the opportunity to pay it forward and contribute to something that has tremendous impact on the world, you’re also committing to the time, effort and money it takes to be all-in.
BBC
Cerebral palsy: The Movement Centre provides free care
Parents who feared their two-year-old son would have vital treatment delayed have thanked a charity that stepped in to provide it for free. Archie, from Market Drayton in Shropshire, has cerebral palsy and is now being treated at The Movement Centre in Oswestry. Where previously families would have had to...
How To Get a Teaching Job With Limited or No Experience
Across the country, many schools are struggling to address a staffing crisis in which there is a teacher shortage. Some states are loosening job requirements as a possible solution to this challenge....
shiftedmag.com
Considering a Career in Nursing? What you need to know
The work of a nurse is challenging yet always rewarding. There’s nothing quite like knowing you’re changing lives for the better. Of course, getting into nursing takes a lot of patience, skill, and requisite education. If you’re thinking about becoming a nurse yourself, there are tons of opportunities...
