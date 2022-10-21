Read full article on original website
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
A Closer Look at Kiko Kostadinov's Hysteric Glamour Collab
London-based label Kiko Kostadinov has long been teasing its upcoming collaboration with Japan’s Hysteric Glamour and at last, we’ve got a closer look at all the items on offer. While the brand’s three-way Asics collaboration has been one of the most highly-anticipated pieces from the collection so far,...
Louis Vuitton Unveils New Winter-Ready Ski Capsule Collection
Louis Vuitton has returned with a new skiing capsule collection just in time for the winter season. The range is comprised of essential outerwear, accessories, shoes and skis perfect for hitting the slopes in style. The capsule wardrobe incorporates the spirit of the Maison and puts an elevated spin on...
Cozy Up With Camper and Ottolinger's Wool Clogs and Boots
Spanish footwear label Camper has teamed up with Berlin-based brand Ottolinger for an all-new range of Fall/Winter footwear. Made from a 75% recycled wool blend, the collaboration comprises sculptural shapes, chunky soles and mono-material uppers complete with interior platforms and hidden stitching. Three distinct silhouettes make up the collaborative range, including two slip-on high boots and a strappy clog, each pair fusing together Ottolinger’s raw, deconstructed aesthetic with Camper’s vibrant energy.
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
Craig Green and adidas Originals Announce CG SCUBA STAN
Adidas Originals and Craig Green have once again joined forces to create the CG SCUBA STAN, the follow-up silhouette to the pair’s CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced for Fall/Winter 2021. The new shoe boasts a sole fully designed by the celebrated British designer, offering a contemporary balance...
Jewelry Brand SWEETLIMEJUICE Drops FW22 Collection "Concord"
London-based jewelry brand SWEETLIMEJUICE has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Concord.” Celebrating togetherness, the latest line of statement pieces draw inspiration from a myriad of cultures, incorporating elements from a Japanese family crest to the Islamic Black Stone relic. The new collection not only marries a diversity...
Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring 2023 Menswear Campaign
Robert Pattinson is the latest star to front a Dior campaign, specifically for the house’s Spring 2023 menswear collection by Kim Jones. The actor is a longtime friend of the fashion house, having been the face of Dior Homme fragrance since 2013. He has also appeared in campaigns for Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 for Dior Men’s.
Gigi Hadid Stays Cozy in Guest In Residence's Second Capsule "Varsity FUNK"
Gigi Hadid continues to release knitwear products through her fashion line Guest In Residence, returning with the label’s second capsule collection dubbed “Varsity FUNK.”. The limited-edition range takes inspiration from the school community, featuring preppy pieces with color-blocked detailing throughout. School staples such as varsity jackets, rugby shirts...
Martine Rose is Pitti Immagine Uomo's Guest Designer for 2023
Martine Rose has just been announced as the guest designer for Pitti Immagine Uomo’s 2023 showcase in January. Presenting her Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, the Anglo-Jamaican designer is set to showcase through a special event in a space yet to be revealed. Taking place in Florence from January 10-13, the menswear-specific platform began as a way to amplify the work of Italian designers and has since transcended its origins to become a global showcase.
Here Are the Nominees of the 2022 Fashion Awards
The British Fashion Council has just announced nominees for The Fashion Awards 2022, set to take place at London‘s Royal Albert Hall. A celebration of fashion, the night aims to bring the creative community together to acknowledge those at the forefront of change and innovation. Categories include Designer of...
Pack Up Your Virtual Luggage With the Latest RIMOWA and RTFKT Collab
LVMH-owned RIMOWA has tapped RTFKT to merge the world of digital and physical craftsmanship in an all-new partnership. Dubbed RIMOWA x RTFKT, the collaboration encompasses a brand-new collection of NFTs, a limited-edition suitcase and a robot collectible that brings the ultimate experience for Web3 enthusiasts. The release comprises 888 NFTs...
Bodega x Clarks Originals Team Up on Wallabee 2.0 "Heritage Patchwork"
Following up on its collaboration with Carhartt WIP and New Balance, Bodega is back with a new partnership with Clarks Originals, reworking the classic Wallabee 2.0. The limited-edition release arrives just in time for the cozy seasons, featuring warm patchwork detailing throughout. The mid-cut silhouette features a mix of herringbone patterning with suede materials throughout the upper, which is given slight contrast with a touch of indigo. The shoes are fastened with brown laces, complete with “B”-branded dubraes. Bodega’s logo appears on the tag at the ankles, while the design is complete with Bodega x Clarks Originals co-branding on the red footbed.
Rihanna Files a Trademark for a New "R" Logo for a Line of Products That Seem Like Tour Merch
Rihanna is expanding her business ventures once again. The singer-slash-entrepreneur has registered a trademark for a new “R” logo for a number of products and services. According to a report obtained by Pop Crave, the new “R” logo will be used for various types of products, such as blank USB flash drives, ear buds, neck straps and neck cords, tablet computers, mobile phones, media players and personal digital assistants.”
Ye Is No Longer a Billionaire
There are a number of consequences to Ye’s deal with adidas being rightfully terminated, one of which is the fact that the rapper is no longer a billionaire. Since Ye’s comments and actions, he’s been dropped by Chase Bank, Balenciaga, adidas and most recently Gap. Foot Locker has also confirmed that it’ll no longer be stocking YEEZY products, with more retailers expected to follow suit.
Chanel's Thigh High Rain Boot is the Next "It Girl" Shoe
Previewed on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway, Chanel reinvents the rain boot with a streetstyle-ready twist. Led by creative director Virginie Viard, Chanel extends the classic silhouette into a thigh high height, but keeps the traditional rubber makeup. The style comes in two colorways, classic black with white trim and a dark beige iteration with black details.
Christina Aguilera Gets Dirrty and Recreates Iconic Look From Her 'Stripped' Era
Christina Aguilera took to social media to recreate one of her iconic looks from her Stripped era, which took place 20 years ago. “Where my fighters at?” she captioned the video post, referencing her fandom, who got their name from the track of the same title. In the clip, Xtina is rocking her signature blonde and black hair while her classic track “Dirrty” plays.
WNBA-Approved Bristol Studio Drops High Performance Warm Up Pants
Worn by the likes of the WNBA, Bristol Studio has just dropped its newest Warm Up pants, further merging sportswear with streetwear. Known for its innovative and stylish garments, the brand is releasing the Warm Up pants in “New Wheat,” maroon, gray, navy and royal blue colorways. Solid color options are juxtaposed with an abstract blue and white print for those who prefer a more bold aesthetic. Taking inspiration from the athletes on the court, the latest addition to the label’s offerings is crafted from Bristol Studio’s signature heavyweight eyelet mesh fabric and is fully lined with a breathable tricot lining for extra comfort.
