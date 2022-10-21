Read full article on original website
WOWT
Southern Lancaster County Fires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting
Omaha Police are looking into a shooting that injured one person. Police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:40 Sunday night after 32-year old Rashad Lee arrived at the emergency room suffering from two gunshot wounds. Lee told officers he was driving near North Saddle Creek Road and...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges
(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
Update: Large Field Fire out of control in Montgomery County – Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued
(Montgomery) A large field fire in the area of Highway 34 and A Avenue is out of control. Fire Departments from Cass and Pottawattamie County have been called in for assistance. Residents in the area are being evacuated. Montgomery County Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation notice, A Ave west...
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
WOWT
Evacuations prompted due to field fire near border of Mills and Montgomery Counties in Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - UPDATE: As of 7:25pm Montgomery Emergency Management says the fire is contained but still urges everyone to stay away from the evacuation zone as emergency crews are still on the scene. A field fire near the border of Mills and Montgomery Counties has prompted evacuations.
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest fifth teen connected to carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested a fifth teen in connection with a carjacking and shooting. The carjacking turned shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 12 near Spring Lake Park. Officers said the group of teenagers stole a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint, then shot at a different vehicle.
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
WOWT
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
iheart.com
5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
klkntv.com
Man accused of spray-painting 11 Lincoln businesses & spitting on police twice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police arrested Michael Daniels on Thursday after they say he spray-painted almost a dozen businesses. We’re told this began at 8:46 p.m. around the 600 block of P Street. Authorities say the 28-year-old matched a description they were given of the vandal. LPD...
