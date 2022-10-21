It has been a devastating year plus for Carey Price. But his recent trials and tribulations haven't pushed him to hang up his pads just yet. The Montreal Canadiens goalie spoke to the hockey press on Monday and -- much to the delight of hockey fans everywhere -- said he isn't currently looking to walk away from the game.
On a Reaction Monday, Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast react to the Astros sweeping the New York Yankees and advancing to the World Series, discuss the Astros facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and Sean releases his ALCS Power Rankings.
Comments / 0