Nicollet County, MN

CBS Minnesota

Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day.  MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night

(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

VIDEO: Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

A tale of two cities: How the DFL's fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota

As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
MINNESOTA STATE
shsoutherner.net

Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools

The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
FLORENCE, SD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem campaign is paying for veterans' meals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

Monday Schedule

CENTRAL MN CHRISTIAN_______AT DAWSON/BOYD________7PM. HILLS/BEAVER CREEK_______AT MURRAY CTY CENTRAL_________7PM.
NEW ULM, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen's unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials. He minimized the seriousness of the virus — […] The post Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

St. James Police

Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. Kiwanis holiday lights: A...
SAINT JAMES, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish

An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

