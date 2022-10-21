Read full article on original website
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
fox9.com
Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night
(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
boreal.org
VIDEO: Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen
On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
mprnews.org
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
shsoutherner.net
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
kfgo.com
Latest poll shows Republican challenger Jensen with slight lead in governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Gov. Tim Walz, within that survey’s margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News. “They have a lean or...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
knuj.net
Monday Schedule
CENTRAL MN CHRISTIAN_______AT DAWSON/BOYD________7PM. HILLS/BEAVER CREEK_______AT MURRAY CTY CENTRAL_________7PM.
Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19
Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials. He minimized the seriousness of the virus — […] The post Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KEYC
St. James Police
Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. Kiwanis holiday lights: A...
Minnesota math and reading test scores hit lowest marks in decades
ST PAUL, Minn. — New data released Monday in the "Nation's Report Card" by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows standardized test scores in math and reading have declined sharply in Minnesota and nationwide. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
