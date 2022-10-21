Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
westernmassnews.com
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Three heroin busts in one week, more than 60,000 bags seized
There have been three heroin busts over the past week, with more than 60,000 bags of heroin seized.
Springfield police open second location for incident reports
Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they'll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
newstalknewengland.com
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
NECN
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Leicester, police say
LEICESTER, Mass. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian crash in Leicester late Friday afternoon, police said. Around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian trapped underneath a midsized passenger vehicle. Employees from a local...
Portland police release photos of man who they say tried to steal from gun shop
PORTLAND, Conn — A man attempted to break into a gun shop late Friday, but ran off after an alarm sounded according to Portland Police. Around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, police said they responded to an alarm at Central Connecticut Arms on Marlborough Street (Route 66) in Portland. The...
Eyewitness News
Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
New Britain Herald
Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man
A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
Woman allegedly attacks officers with bee hives during Massachusetts eviction
"Never in all my years ... have I seen something like this," one official said.
Second of 3 men arrested in Webster St. multiple shootings held without bail
WORCESTER — The second of three men arrested in connection with the multiple shootings at a Webster Street warehouse last weekend is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. Carlos J. Alves-Silva, 20, of Fall River, was arraigned Friday via Zoom. He was in custody at the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction...
Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident
A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Hartford Shooting
Police have identified the person killed in an overnight shooting in Hartford Friday. It happened in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street at approximately 3:40 a.m., police said. Responding officers found a man that was shot and unresponsive. 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, of Hartford, was taken to a nearby...
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
