James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The Best And Funniest Tweets About The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale
"That finale took years off my life what the heck are we supposed to do now..."
Here's Everything We Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Just a few days ahead of the release of The White Lotus Season 2, showrunner Mike White revealed updates on a potential third season of the buzzy HBO show. Speaking to Deadline, White shared, “We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”
Zoe Saldana’s new Netflix series From Scratch has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
Tembi Locke’s 2019 memoir From Scratch begins by leaping forward in time, with a recounting of the author driving along a winding country road through a small Sicilian village in a rusted Fiat, her husband’s ashes in a small box tucked between her legs. “In Siciliy,” she writes, “every story begins with a marriage or death.” In her case, the story starts with both, though it certainly doesn’t end there.
Trend Spotlight: Long, Low-Rise Denim Skirts Are In
Say goodbye to micro-mini skirts made popular by brands like Miu Miu — long, low-rise denim skirts of the 2000s are now in as approved by Bella and Gigi Hadid. As part of the ugly-chic trend led by Gen Z, celebrities, models and influencers have been wearing “ugly” skirts this fall. Instead of elegant satin skirts, we’re looking at denim pieces from midi to maxi lengths, arriving in vintage-style washes. Take Gigi for example, who was spotted wearing a pink-hued design by rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, pairing the garment with pointed stilettos and a cropped top. On another occasion, the Guest In Residence founder wore a design with a deconstructed, frayed look, completing her fit with black boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket.
Halsey Gets Edgy With Goth Inspiration in Safety Pin Leather Dress at We Can Survive Concert
Halsey stepped into an edgy look while attending the ninth annual Audacy “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl, was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The award-winning singer looked to the Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection featuring a segmented leather gown that had a crewneck top with cutouts on the side and was held together by silver pins leading to a ruffled midline skirt. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London...
Cardi B Slams Madonna, Says "Icons Really Become Disappointments"
Cardi B took to social media over the weekend, reacting to a comment Madonna made about the rapper’s hit “WAP.”. The Queen of Pop had reflected on her S.E.X. coffee table book, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” the star wrote, noting that the 1992 book was considered scandalous then, eventually helping pave the way for female artists today. She added, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.” She concluded her message, “You’re welcome b-tches,” along with a clown emoji.
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
SHINee's Minho Navigates Life as an Aspiring Fashion Photographer in 'The Fabulous' Trailer
Netflix is set to roll out its latest TV series from South Korea, titled The Fabulous. Starring SHINee‘s Choi Minho and Chae Soobin, the anticipated K-drama is based on the fashion industry, following a group of friends just getting started in their careers in the field. Chae Soobin plays a fashion marketer, Choi Minho portrays the role of an aspiring fashion photographer, Park Heejung plays a fashion model and Lee Sangwoon a fashion designer.
Where to Watch and Stream Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Free Online
Cast: Winslow Fegley Javier Bardem Constance Wu Scoot McNairy Brett Gelman. When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music — living in the attic of his new home. But when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.
Netflix's 'The Playlist' Tells the Story of Spotify's Rise — How Accurate Is It?
Fans can’t seem to get enough of biopics and docuseries based on the rise (and often, the fall) of major corporations. A new Swedish television series on Netflix, The Playlist, is available now for streaming and offers a close-up view of how the company came to be. Naturally, viewers...
Beyoncé Confirms 'Renaissance' World Tour
Following rumors last month, Beyoncé has now confirmed that she will be taking her album Renaissance on a world tour in 2023. Attending an auction for the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, Queen Bey seemingly announced the tour kicking off next summer with a concert ticket package offering passes to the tour. According to the description, the winner would receive access to two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets and a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, in addition to two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice. The auction lot, valued at $20,000 USD, also includes a backstage experience with Tina Knowles-Lawson, the musician’s mother.
YouTube Handles Are Finally Here: Everything You Need to Know
A few common threads might come to mind when you think about social media networks like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. One of these is account handles, which are an essential element of any social media account. YouTube has launched handles to help people find your channel. Let’s explain what they...
