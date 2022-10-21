Cardi B took to social media over the weekend, reacting to a comment Madonna made about the rapper’s hit “WAP.”. The Queen of Pop had reflected on her S.E.X. coffee table book, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” the star wrote, noting that the 1992 book was considered scandalous then, eventually helping pave the way for female artists today. She added, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.” She concluded her message, “You’re welcome b-tches,” along with a clown emoji.

15 HOURS AGO