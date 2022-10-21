Read full article on original website
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
whqr.org
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
Over the past 18 months allegations against New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman have continued to stack up. From an investigation by the North Carolina State Bar for allegedly mishandling client funds — to the alleged offer of $50 million of money to a local nonprofit — residents and state officials have all voiced concerns.
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
WECT
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; Natrium nuclear facility to be built near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new nuclear facility near Wilmington and GE Hitachi’s plan to create 500 jobs were announced at a press conference at the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility near Wilmington on Friday, October 21. General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) announced plans to grow their workforce...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
WECT
Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opened October 20 at 8 a.m. and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day. A few tips...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
