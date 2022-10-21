ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WECT

Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
LELAND, NC
whqr.org

Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility

Over the past 18 months allegations against New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman have continued to stack up. From an investigation by the North Carolina State Bar for allegedly mishandling client funds — to the alleged offer of $50 million of money to a local nonprofit — residents and state officials have all voiced concerns.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WILMINGTON, NC
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
BELVILLE, NC
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opened October 20 at 8 a.m. and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day. A few tips...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
WILMINGTON, NC

