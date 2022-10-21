Resources: 50 engines, 32 crews, 71 heavy equipment, 8 helicopters. West Zone Operations: Fire activity within the perimeter of the Cedar Creek Fire is expected to increase with the warming and drying weather. Ridgetops within the fire area are expected to dry out quicker and, therefore have active fire sooner than lower elevations. Crews and mechanized equipment continue work on the north side of the fire to prepare Forest Service Road 19 as a containment line. Firefighters are actively searching for areas of heat and any remaining hazards such as snags along the western edge of the fire. The control line to the south and southwest of the fire is prepared with cleared vegetation and is ready for future burning operations.

