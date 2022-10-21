Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire Update 9/24 Now 18% Contained At 114,025 Acres
Resources: 50 engines, 32 crews, 71 heavy equipment, 8 helicopters. West Zone Operations: Fire activity within the perimeter of the Cedar Creek Fire is expected to increase with the warming and drying weather. Ridgetops within the fire area are expected to dry out quicker and, therefore have active fire sooner than lower elevations. Crews and mechanized equipment continue work on the north side of the fire to prepare Forest Service Road 19 as a containment line. Firefighters are actively searching for areas of heat and any remaining hazards such as snags along the western edge of the fire. The control line to the south and southwest of the fire is prepared with cleared vegetation and is ready for future burning operations.
Moment neighbours act as 'human bollards' to 'protect' pedestrians from drivers after vandals destroyed controversial low traffic bollards on their residential street
Frustrated locals are acting as 'human bollards' after vandals ripped out the physical poles designed to reduce traffic on their neighbourhood street. Residents on Divinity Road in Oxford took matters in their own hands to protect cyclists, pedestrians and children from drivers flouting the rules. Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) has...
Federal panel rejects Skunk Train owner’s bid to acquire abandoned rail line north of Willits
The federal board that oversees U.S. railroads has firmly rejected a bid by Mendocino Railway, owner of the popular Skunk Train in Fort Bragg, to take control of a 13-mile stretch of abandoned railroad extending north from Willits in the Eel River watershed. The decision announced late Thursday by the...
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike Loop
WDBJ 7 is reporting that a new mountain bike loop has been added to the Roanoke River Greenway. This new development to the Roanoke River Greenway is located near Vic Thomas Park, where the trail, now has the addition of a mountain biking loop thanks to residents who applied for a “Project Outside Grant.”
