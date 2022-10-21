Read full article on original website
Iowa House District 47 candidates meet in Jefferson forum
JEFFERSON, Iowa — The Democrat and Republican candidates for the district 47 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives met in a forum here Thursday night, exchanging views with decorous civility that was a model of enlightened self-government. The hourlong Q&A session made for a sober and serious exercise,...
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Iowa QC schools: Find out how they rate
You can check how Iowa Quad Cities public schools are faring according to several categories, in a new report released today (Oct. 21) by the Iowa Department of Education. The results and features are in an online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. The website shows:
REP. WILLS: Firearms Rights on the Ballot in November
Iowa is one of only six states without a state constitutional amendment protecting firearms rights. On November 8th, Iowans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment for the state of Iowa’s constitution. One that strengthens the right to keep and bear arms for law abiding Iowans have the right to keep and bear arms. The language in the proposed amendment is like the language found in the United States Constitution. It reads as follows:
