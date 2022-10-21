Iowa is one of only six states without a state constitutional amendment protecting firearms rights. On November 8th, Iowans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment for the state of Iowa’s constitution. One that strengthens the right to keep and bear arms for law abiding Iowans have the right to keep and bear arms. The language in the proposed amendment is like the language found in the United States Constitution. It reads as follows:

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO