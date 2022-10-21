ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Mitchell has a franchise-record three straight games of at least 30 points to start the season. The offseason acquisition's 100 points are the most by a Cleveland player since Austin Carr scored 90 in 1974-75.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans' OT loss to Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night. Markkanen added 12 rebounds, Olynyk finished with 20 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 18 and Jarred Vanderbilt added 15 points...
ATLANTA, LA
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout

Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night. Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest...
DALLAS, TX
Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros

Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.
HOUSTON, TX

