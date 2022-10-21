Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the league today and is a key playmaker within the Golden State Warriors system as well. He has been a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and is one of the key reasons that the team managed to win four championships.
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
Lakers HC Darvin Ham explains why he benched Russell Westbrook in loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-3 on Sunday night, and the team’s head coach offered a strong response when asked about his decision to bench point guard Russell Westbrook late in the game. Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. However, with no cap space and few...
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
Shaquille O'Neal is truly one of the game's all-time greats. At his absolute peak, he was an unstoppable force on the court who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a historic three-peat from 2000 to 2002, but Shaq was so gifted, that you were still left wondering how much more he could have achieved on a basketball court.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
Coming into Sunday's afternoon match against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers were optimistic about grabbing their first win of the season. At home, with their guys healthy, the Purple and Gold started the game well enough and even built a lead in the second half before it all fell apart.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"
Klay Thompson has come in Kevin Durant's defense after the Brooklyn Nets superstar was heavily criticized after the Golden State Warriors secured the 2022 NBA championship. It's been three years since Durant left the Warriors to join the Nets, and he's yet to play in a Conference Finals with his new team.
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is 'starting to show the player he can be'
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season was always set up to be a monumental challenge for Ben Simmons, who is having to adapt on the fly to a team he’s never played with before competitively, while returning from offseason surgery and a massive layoff since his last appearances in the league.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Mitchell has a franchise-record three straight games of at least 30 points to start the season. The offseason acquisition's 100 points are the most by a Cleveland player since Austin Carr scored 90 in 1974-75.
Yardbarker
Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic
The Boston Celtics have started this season in a curious way. They clearly beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener, but then struggled a little more to beat the Floridian teams, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. The C's need to make a statement after the last two games, and...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans' OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night. Markkanen added 12 rebounds, Olynyk finished with 20 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 18 and Jarred Vanderbilt added 15 points...
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
From 1994 to 2007, former guard Jalen Rose enjoyed a great career in the NBA. While he was never considered a star back in his day, Rose was always an important rotation player for his team and he crossed paths with many of the game's all-time greatest players. So when...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout
Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night. Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest...
Yardbarker
Yankees have another big defensive miscue in season-ending loss to Astros
Defense ended up being the New York Yankees’ Achilles heel in this year’s MLB playoffs. The Yankees’ season came to an end on Sunday as the Houston Astros beat them 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS to finish off the series sweep. Though the Yankees led 5-4 heading into the seventh inning, they came unraveled when middle infielders Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could not connect on a potential double-play ball that would have ended the inning. Torres’ throw sailed past Kiner-Falefa, and everybody was safe.
Comments / 0