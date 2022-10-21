ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

ABC6.com

Gas smell prompts school closures in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A smell of gas prompted two Woonsocket schools to cancel classes Monday. Both Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed. The two schools were also closed last week because of a pipe failure. No further information was released.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Celebrate the Movement’ 5K held in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston. Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo […]
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Water boy embodies school spirit at New Bedford High School

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Perhaps the hardest worker on the New Bedford High School football team hasn’t had to play one snap on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Being a water boy can be a thankless job, but that's never been the case for New Bedford's water boy, Chris Medeiros.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Superintendent’s Corner: We Make Mistakes

This past week, one staff member copied me on an e-mail to another staff member, in which they admitted they had made a mistake. They blew it. Completely missed the mark. We make mistakes. Every single day. In our personal lives. In our professional world. Mistakes are a part of life. Consider this graphic, courtesy of dr.lizcarter.com:
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Students report damaged, missing items stored with Campus Storage

Several students received incomplete or damaged deliveries of the items they stored with Campus Storage over the summer, according to students. Five students told The Herald that, when their belongings were delivered at the start of the academic year, they were missing boxes, received items belonging to other students and had items with water damage or mold.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Upcoming Adult Programs at the Tiverton Public Library

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
TIVERTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
rinewstoday.com

GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
WARWICK, RI

