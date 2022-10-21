Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
NDSU’s Mauch Added to Walter Payton Award Watch List
FARGO – Stats Perform has added North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch to the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive player in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision. Mauch, a sixth-year senior from Hankinson, N.D., was already on the...
goyotes.com
Buhr wins twice in Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas – South Dakota had five victories and 24 top three finishes during the two-day double dual against Kansas and Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday inside the Robinson Natatorium on the Kansas campus. The Coyote women were paced by freshmen Taylor Buhr and Camilla Brogger-Andersen while the men's...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
kfgo.com
Wahpeton man seriously injured in rollover DUI motorcycle crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – One person remains seriously injured after a DUI rollover motorcycle crash six miles north of Wahpeton, N.D. Saturday evening around 6 PM. North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 at 72nd St SE when the driver, a 60-year-old man from Wahpeton, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entering the ditch, where the bike rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
valleynewslive.com
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well. “Those things, those memories,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford’s President and CEO, Bill Gassen, sent an email to employees explaining the reason behind the representatives’ efforts to reduce administrative expenses. Gassen said it was a difficult decision to streamline their leadership structure; however, decision-makers wanted to focus more on...
valleynewslive.com
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
12-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by driver in Moorhead
A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a driver in Moorhead Thursday evening. According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers were called to a crash on the 1200 block of 30th Avenue South just before 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers learned that a Dodge Journey...
