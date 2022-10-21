ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

NEW YORK — A close ally of former President Donald Trump took the witness stand at his federal trial Monday to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about Trump’s administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE's foreign policy and business interests. Tom Barrack, the...
EXPLAINER: Which states have abortion on the ballot?

The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while...
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally...
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, MISS. — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

HAMILTON, MISS. — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges....
DeSantis vs Crist debate – live: Midterms poll shows Florida governor in the lead ahead of face-off

Ahead of a debate between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s...
