Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Two Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation, Garland says – as it happened
Duo accused of trying to disrupt DoJ’s criminal prosecution of Chinese telecoms giant
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege
WASHINGTON — In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office. A concerned member of the extremist group began recording because, as he would later tell jurors in the...
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
NEW YORK — A close ally of former President Donald Trump took the witness stand at his federal trial Monday to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about Trump’s administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE's foreign policy and business interests. Tom Barrack, the...
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president. Manhattan prosecutors say the Trump Organization...
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
NEW YORK — More than three years after Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Donald Trump — after going to the Supreme Court twice to gain access to his tax records — the only criminal trial to arise from their efforts is about to begin. No, the former president...
ProPublica
More Than Two Years After George Floyd’s Murder Sparked a Movement, Police Reform Has Stalled. What Happened?
George Floyd’s caught-on-camera murder prompted massive social justice and police reform protests. But a spike in violent crime shifted the narrative around public safety.
EXPLAINER: Which states have abortion on the ballot?
The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while...
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally...
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, MISS. — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice
NEW YORK — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn't have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, MISS. — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges....
DeSantis vs Crist debate – live: Midterms poll shows Florida governor in the lead ahead of face-off
Ahead of a debate between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr Crist.Meanwhile, the Senate race in Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening to within the margin of error, while Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. With just over two weeks to go until election day, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s...
