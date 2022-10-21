Read full article on original website
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to the agency. The CDC says that Dr. Rochelle Walensky has “mild symptoms” and will be isolated at home. Walsenky was scheduled to meet with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation in Providence on […]
DEM reports RI’s first avian flu outbreak in backyard flock
The DEM said the noncommercial flock, which consisted of chickens, ducks and turkeys, was humanely euthanized Friday.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
Girl in custody after Woonsocket High School threat
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation and charging.
Active shooter hoax call triggered lockdown at Westerly High School, police say
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown Friday after reports of an active shooter. In a Facebook post, Westerly police said the call was a hoax. All school buildings were searched, and the lockdown was lifted, police said. No further information was released.
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
RIPTA to pilot free bus pass for people experiencing homelessness
The Rhode Island Public Transportation Administration (RIPTA) Board voted on Wednesday to approve a pilot program that will in the short term deliver up to 600 free bus passes to people experiencing homelessness in the state. In the long term, the resolution passed by the board seeks to establish a permanent program to provide free bus transportation for the unhoused going forward.
South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it. The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec....
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
8 Suspects Attempted to Rob 2 People Near Brown University, and One Person Shot by BB Gun
Two members of the Brown University community were reportedly victims of an attempted robbery early Sunday morning -- by eight individuals "all wearing hooded apparel." Earlier in the evening, a female member of the Brown community reported being shot at by individuals who drove by and fired a BB gun.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge
It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
