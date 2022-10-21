ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPRI 12 News

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to the agency.   The CDC says that Dr. Rochelle Walensky has “mild symptoms” and will be isolated at home.   Walsenky was scheduled to meet with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation in Providence on […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5

This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

RIPTA to pilot free bus pass for people experiencing homelessness

The Rhode Island Public Transportation Administration (RIPTA) Board voted on Wednesday to approve a pilot program that will in the short term deliver up to 600 free bus passes to people experiencing homelessness in the state. In the long term, the resolution passed by the board seeks to establish a permanent program to provide free bus transportation for the unhoused going forward.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
CRANSTON, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

How Many Risotto Balls Can You Eat? This New Bedford Italian Restaurant Is Ready for the Challenge

It's restaurant week here on Fun 107 and the food has been flowing from the kitchens like Niagara Falls. I'll be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with restaurant week, but I'll never say no to working it. I'm sure you're asking yourself: "Gazelle, how could you hate being fed food from some of the best restaurants here on the SouthCoast for five days straight?" and I'll tell you to talk to my waistline.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

