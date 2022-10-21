Read full article on original website
iheart.com
BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions
During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
Health Experts Shut Down Misinformation About Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial: 'They Weren't Skipping a Step'
Health experts are shutting down misinformation being spread about whether or not Pfizer and its partner BioNTech knew about their vaccine's impact on the transmission of COVID prior to the vaccine entering the market. On Oct. 10, Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, testified before the European...
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer
Vaccines are suddenly front and center on Wall Street after years of being a sleepy, albeit economically important, part of drug development. The coronavirus pandemic led to the emergence of mRNA-based vaccines for viral infections, which generated $54.5 billion in full-year 2021 revenue for the top two products. That included $36.8 billion for Comirnaty, a vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) . No other product in the history of drug development has even come close to that haul.
CDC and FDA clear Novavax vaccine as a first COVID booster for adults
U.S. regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. The shot can now be administered to people 18 and older who received the Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as their primary series, at least six months after the completion of those initial doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Novavax booster, however, should not be given to those who have already been boosted with one or more booster doses of the other approved vaccines, the agency said in a fact sheet for health care providers.
Vaxcyte Shares Surge As Its Pneumococcal Vaccine On Par With Pfizer's Shot In Study
Vaxcyte Inc PCVX announced positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study evaluating VAX-24, the company's investigational 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in healthy adults aged 18-64. VAX-24 met the primary safety and tolerability objectives, demonstrating a safety profile similar to Pfizer Inc's PFE Prevnar 20 (PCV20) for all...
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
Moderna and Pfizer Share a Peek At Human Data For Bivalent Boosters
Moderna and Pfizer have released some preliminary human data about the efficacy of their updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters appear to elicit a strong immune response, but it’s not yet clear just how durable the protection will be. The companies say they will share more data...
Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year
Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said. Angela Lukin said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but that they are confident the price […]
MedicalXpress
Study debunks use of antidepressant Luvox as COVID treatment
A study testing drugs that are used for other conditions for their potential in treating COVID-19 has found that the antidepressant fluvoxamine (brand name Luvox) offered no benefit, at least at an initial smaller dose. Study participants took 50 mg of the medication twice daily for 10 days, hoping to...
Phramalive.com
AstraZeneca’s Imjudo-Imfinzi combo scores FDA approval in liver cancer
The FDA greenlit AstraZeneca’s anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab in combination with its checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi as a treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Tremelimumab will be marketed under the brand name Imjudo. The approval marks the first for this asset, which...
People with HIV can be protected against hepatitis B with a three-dose vaccine regimen
A study that was presented at the IDWeek conference recently is groundbreaking for HIV research. A news release published by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) states that "a three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine "HEPLISAV-B" fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented at the IDWeek conference held in Washington D.C.
Digital Collegian
Risk for All-Cause Mortality No Higher With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for cardiovascular diseases and infections may be higher in some subgroups of Crohn disease (CD) patients, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis. Benoit Follin-Arbelet, from Oslo University Hospital in Norway, and colleagues...
Dry shampoo recalled over potential cancer risk
If you bought dry shampoo from several national brands that was made before October 2021, it might contain elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Tremelimumab Plus Durvalumab in Unresectable HCC
Based on results from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial, the FDA has approved tremelimumab plus durvalumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has approved tremelimumab (Imjudo) and durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a press release from the FDA.1. Results from the phase 3...
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
BEIJING — China's economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a downturn while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world's second-largest economy grew by...
China's exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%
BEIJING — China's export growth weakened in September as global consumer demand cooled while imports rebounded from a contraction after Chinese economic growth improved. Exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August's 7% growth, official data showed Monday. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month's 0.2% contraction.
Guest opinion: Even if inflation subsides, everything might not be okay
Editor’s Note: Dr. Michael Walden is an economist and a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University as well as a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. This column on what challenges might still exist in the U.S. economy, even if and/or when inflation does finally subside is a part of an ongoing series, “You decide.”
