Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
RAY CITY, GA
WCTV

Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. Georgia DOC records show Moret is...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
VALDOSTA, GA
wtxl.com

Blazers fall to Wolves, lose fourth consecutive GSC football game

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to the University of West Georgia in the Battle for the Peach Basket 54-17 Saturday inside University Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, which were all conference games. Valdosta State (3-5, 1-4...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10

MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
MOULTRIE, GA
Scorebook Live

Camden County upsets Valdosta

KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
KINGSLAND, GA
douglasnow.com

School bus window broken while on route, driver calls 911

Thursday evening, a Coffee County school bus suffered a broken window while delivering two students to their homes. The driver called the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, which initially determined that the incident was caused by a rock. Friday morning, the school system released the following statement:. “On Thursday evening,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
vsuspectator.com

Photos: Blazer Brain Break Game Show

Among the many different activities that took place on VSU campus during Homecoming week, the Blazer Brain Break Game Show was one of them. The game show was hosted by Johnathan Tran. Students played different types of quizzes and games. All students in attendance had a chance to participate in...
wflx.com

'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say

Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wfxl.com

Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville

Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta handles Colquitt County in first round

Winning a region championship has its advantages. Opportunities are earned that give the top seed the advantage. The East Coweta Lady Indians hosted the first round of the Georgia High School volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at the John Thrower Gymnasium. Their opponent, Colquitt County, had to make a 3 ½...
SHARPSBURG, GA

