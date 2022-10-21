Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
WALB 10
Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
WCTV
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. Georgia DOC records show Moret is...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
wtxl.com
Blazers fall to Wolves, lose fourth consecutive GSC football game
CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to the University of West Georgia in the Battle for the Peach Basket 54-17 Saturday inside University Stadium. With the loss, the Blazers have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, which were all conference games. Valdosta State (3-5, 1-4...
Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10
MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
Camden County upsets Valdosta
KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
douglasnow.com
School bus window broken while on route, driver calls 911
Thursday evening, a Coffee County school bus suffered a broken window while delivering two students to their homes. The driver called the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, which initially determined that the incident was caused by a rock. Friday morning, the school system released the following statement:. “On Thursday evening,...
vsuspectator.com
Photos: Blazer Brain Break Game Show
Among the many different activities that took place on VSU campus during Homecoming week, the Blazer Brain Break Game Show was one of them. The game show was hosted by Johnathan Tran. Students played different types of quizzes and games. All students in attendance had a chance to participate in...
Welcome to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath arrested for ‘DUI & property damage’ before frowning in teary-eyed mugshot
WELCOME to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath has been arrested for a DUI and property damage in Florida. The U.S. Sun can confirm Kim, 50, was arrested on October 20 at 2:08am for driving under the influence, property damage and personal injury. Wakulla County Corrections confirmed to The U.S. Sun that...
wflx.com
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. The manhunt for Patrick Brockman, 43, ended on Oct. 3 when he was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy.
wfxl.com
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta handles Colquitt County in first round
Winning a region championship has its advantages. Opportunities are earned that give the top seed the advantage. The East Coweta Lady Indians hosted the first round of the Georgia High School volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at the John Thrower Gymnasium. Their opponent, Colquitt County, had to make a 3 ½...
WJCL
91-year-old stabbed while walking her dog used self-defense training to fight off attack
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights pioneer who was stabbed in Boston last week explained how she survived the attack before she was released from the hospital Tuesday. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a METCO founder, was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road while she was walking her dog one week ago.
Comments / 0