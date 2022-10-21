ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 5 days ago
Jerry Barton
4d ago

Never had the Covid shots and have taken care of 6 people who had covid at that time .I have a negative blood that isn't suppose to defend off covid .My son in laws,dad took covid and went into the hospital and the treated him with covid shotsxandxhe died. I go to church with people who had the covid shots and all have had covid at least 3 times each .

michaela windham
4d ago

PLEASE VOTE HIM OUT IN A FEW WEEKS!!! WE are so much better in this state than to have someone like this making decisions for us.. Come through OKLAHOMA RESIDENTS💯🤲🏽

America Freedom
4d ago

the only kids he care about that are fetuses as soon as they're born he don't care if they have medical food rent he has a program for that it is called a domestic terrorist organization DHS that will steal your kids at that point

