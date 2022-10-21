ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MW2 safe codes: All combinations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s campaign

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nMUD_0ihsojf100

A brand new Call of Duty campaign is available to play right now, and you’d know that if you had checked our MW2 launch times article. But you’re here now, and we’ve got the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II information that everybody really needs: safe codes.

There are two missions in COD: MW2 that have safes in them, for a total of three safes throughout the campaign. Unlocking them will give you a few tasty rewards, so it’s in your best interest to do so. If you need those safe locations, rewards, or just the safe combo to get inside, we have all the information you need below.

Opening all of these safes up rewards you with the Gentleman’s Thief achievement, making it well worth the effort.

MW2 El Sin Nombre safe code

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCBwN_0ihsojf100

The first campaign mission you can encounter a safe code in is El Sin Nombre, and you can find this safe in Diego’s bedroom, inside a closet.

The combination for the El Sin Nombre safe is 02-02-19.

Opening it up will reward you with a Plate Carrier and a Lockwood 300.

MW2 Alone safe code, coffee shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116niN_0ihsojf100

While playing the mission Alone, you’ll be able to find two safes. One of which is in a coffee shop, behind a locked door. Once you get inside the door, you’ll find the safe.

The combination for the Alone coffee shop safe is 10-10-80.

Inside is a Throwing Knife and a .50 GS.

MW2 Alone safe code, garage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdSKV_0ihsojf100

The last safe you need to find is also in the Alone mission, this time in a garage near the restaurant. Go into the back room of the garage to find the safe.

The combination for the Alone garage safe is 37-60-80.

Inside you’ll find a Crossbow and a Throwing Knife.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Destiny 2 patch notes: Festival of the Lost, crucible, and raid fixes in hotfix 6.2.5.1

It’s been a little over a week now since Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost started, and things seem to be going pretty well for players worldwide. Still, progress must be made as there are always things that need fixing. Most of the issues addressed in this patch are quite minor, although Iron Banner: Eruption had a particularly troublesome problem which has now been cleaned up. It all helps make the game a much nicer experience for everyone.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Callisto Protocol is everything I wanted it to be

One thought ran through my head as a nightmare creature separated it from the rest of my body: “I’ve missed this”. Whether you’re a big fan of Dead Space or not, the fact remains that ever since the third installment in 2013, there hasn’t been anything like it. Sci-fi horror is woefully under-utilized in gaming, which is weird because almost every attempt has been excellent. Dead Space is great, and Alien Isolation is one of the scariest games ever made.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy