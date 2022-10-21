MW2 safe codes: All combinations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s campaign

A brand new Call of Duty campaign is available to play right now, and you’d know that if you had checked our MW2 launch times article. But you’re here now, and we’ve got the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II information that everybody really needs: safe codes.

There are two missions in COD: MW2 that have safes in them, for a total of three safes throughout the campaign. Unlocking them will give you a few tasty rewards, so it’s in your best interest to do so. If you need those safe locations, rewards, or just the safe combo to get inside, we have all the information you need below.

Opening all of these safes up rewards you with the Gentleman’s Thief achievement, making it well worth the effort.

MW2 El Sin Nombre safe code

The first campaign mission you can encounter a safe code in is El Sin Nombre, and you can find this safe in Diego’s bedroom, inside a closet.

The combination for the El Sin Nombre safe is 02-02-19.

Opening it up will reward you with a Plate Carrier and a Lockwood 300.

MW2 Alone safe code, coffee shop

While playing the mission Alone, you’ll be able to find two safes. One of which is in a coffee shop, behind a locked door. Once you get inside the door, you’ll find the safe.

The combination for the Alone coffee shop safe is 10-10-80.

Inside is a Throwing Knife and a .50 GS.

MW2 Alone safe code, garage

The last safe you need to find is also in the Alone mission, this time in a garage near the restaurant. Go into the back room of the garage to find the safe.

The combination for the Alone garage safe is 37-60-80.

Inside you’ll find a Crossbow and a Throwing Knife.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.