Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Matt Olson Trade After One Season

After the season Matt Olson had in 2021, and with the Oakland A's running out of time on their controllable core players, the front office deemed it time to stage their latest sell-off before the 2022 season. We're only a year into seeing how this trade will turn out, but let's take stock of how the trade is looking so far.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field

This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' three-time All-Star SP Adam Wainwright returning for 18th season

The report of Wainwright's return to the Cardinals comes just over two weeks after longtime teammate Albert Pujols wrapped up his future Hall of Fame career by retiring at the end of the 2022 campaign. Catcher Yadier Molina -- the career-long batterymate of "Waino" -- announced his retirement as well, after a 19-year career that saw him make 10 All-Star games and win nine Gold Glove awards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole Sums Up Yankees’ ALCS Loss To Astros: ‘They Beat Us In Every Facet’

Gerrit Cole saw what everyone else did after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. "They beat us in every facet,” New York’s ace said when asked what it would take to close the gap between the two teams. “My expertise is not in general managing or acquiring or building rosters, so it's hard for me to answer, but I watched the series, and I didn't really see an area where we played better than them."
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Agent: Yankees' Aaron Judge could get $500 million in free agency

Big-name agent Leigh Steinberg offered a noteworthy prediction for the type of contract New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could sign coming off his historic season. For a piece published Tuesday, Steinberg told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that Judge could land a guaranteed deal of $500 million...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

One trade candidate for each MLB team

Arizona is loaded with outfielders after the promotions of Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Stone Garrett. One way to get that group more playing time is to move Daulton Varsho from the outfield back to his natural position behind the plate. The team would be selling low on Kelly after he struggled at the plate in 2022 (.617 OPS), but he's still a viable option for teams searching for a starter and has only two years remaining before free agency.
Yardbarker

Odds that each Braves 2023 free agent returns

So far this offseason, I’ve listed every one of the Braves impending free agents, and I also ranked them by priority. If you missed those, you can follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the odds that each one of Atlanta’s free agents will return.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees announcer Michael Kay completely torches team after early playoff exit

There is no question the New York Yankees made a number of detrimental decisions that impacted their playoff hopes, well deserving of any harsh criticism. Manager Aaron Boone punted a few bullpen choices during important games, notably refusing to use Clay Holmes against the Cleveland Guardians in what most would consider an “emergency situation” and pulling Gerrit Cole out of a game in favor of Lou Trivino.
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Shares Hilarious Take On White Sox Manager Search

The Chicago White Sox are currently in the midst of a search for a new manager after Hall-of-Famer Tony La Russa stepped down from the job. La Russa was hired by the team prior to the 2021 season after the dismissal of Rick Renteria. The move shocked many across the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Photo shows severity of Lance McCullers’ champagne injury

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was the butt of some jokes after suffering an arm injury thanks to an errant champagne bottle after the ALDS. As silly as the injury sounds, a photo shows that the whole issue was quite painful. Following McCullers’ outing in Game 4 of the...
Yardbarker

Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023

With free agency inching closer, the Mets will not only need to try to retain some of their key free agents, but they must upgrade their roster with external options as well. One significant area of need is on the offensive side, where the Mets could use another middle of the order bat to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Yankees Have A Long List Of Pending Departures

Now that the season is over for the New York Yankees, the time has come for them to turn their attention to the offseason and determine what their plans are for the winter. With free agency looming, the Yankees are going to have a lot of big names hitting the market, most notably Aaron Judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Marlins Reportedly Have A Top Manager Candidate In Their Sights

The Miami Marlins have found themselves with a hole to fill entering the 2022-23 offseason. Manager Don Mattingly recently stepped down from the role after the Fish finished with a 69-93 record and missed the postseason yet again. And so, the search for a new manager has begun for the...
MIAMI, FL

