Don't get me wrong—I love warm weather, but curling up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book just doesn't have the same effect in August. I don't mind the temperature drop if it means I can make my home and my outfits that much cozier. Puffers replace jean jackets, miniskirts turn to maxi dresses, and brands like Ugg and Barefoot Dreams swiftly take the place of everything else. Nordstrom's curation of these cozy essentials is always top tier, and every year, I look forward to seeing what's new. So whether you're looking to upgrade last winter's outerwear, shop for new knits, or add a few candles to set the scene for a chill night in, these are the 16 items to shop now.

6 DAYS AGO