Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, C
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 8,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
3 Selloff Buys Paying 13.5% (With Big Price Upside in 2023 and Beyond)
These three little-known funds yield up to 13.5%--and their payouts are actually safer than they've been in years, thanks to the Fed-induced selloff. Now is the time to buy them. Patient investors who do so will be nicely set up for annualized returns north of 14% in the long run, with most of that gain in dividend cash!
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
Philips Posts Q3 Loss, Warns On Q4 Sales; Cuts Around 4,000 Jobs
(RTTNews) - Shares of Philips Electronics NV were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Amsterdam as well as in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the Dutch consumer electronics giant reported a loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, with weak orders. Looking ahead...
Helmerich (HP) Declares Extra Dividend, Capex Plans for FY23
Helmerich & Payne’s HP board recently announced a quarterly cash supplemental dividend of 23.5 cents per share, payable on Dec 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of the business on Nov 15, 2022. Per HP, this supplemental dividend for fiscal 2023, anticipated to be roughly $100 million in aggregate, is meant to boost shareholder returns.
Is It Time To Consider Buying Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)?
Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Kirkland's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The words "cheap" and "tech stocks" don't often go together in the same sentence. The tech sector is known for being pricey as it's a high-growth industry, and many stocks, especially in the software sector, aren't even profitable. However, that doesn't mean you can't find value plays in the sectors. You just have to know where to look.
2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term
Macroeconomic uncertainty has sparked a serious downturn in the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 has plunged 24%, but many individual growth stocks have suffered bigger losses. For instance, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Block (NYSE: SQ) have seen their share prices tumble 33% and 79%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
What Awaits Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) This Earnings Season?
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see a top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on Oct 26 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $343 million, indicating an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago figure. The Zacks...
Tricida VALOR-CKD Phase 3 Trial Of Veverimer Fails To Meet Primary Goal; Stock Dips In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) announced Monday that its VALOR-CKD renal outcomes clinical trial of Veverimer did not meet its primary endpoint. The clinical trial was designed to evaluate veverimer's ability to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and chronic kidney disease or CKD. In pre-market activity on...
What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again
The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Returns in 2008 were worse, with stocks dropping 38% that year. But returns in 2022 are on par with 2002, which was the second-worst year for stocks in the last 47 years.
Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion...
Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) hasn't defied this year's bear market. In fact, the leader in robotic surgery has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. Intuitive has dropped almost 40% while the benchmark index has declined 21%. Why the pessimism about this innovative growth stock? The pandemic pushed hospitals to focus on...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Avnet AVT is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, after the market close. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.4%. Avnet estimates fiscal first-quarter revenues in the range of $6.2-$6.5 billion (mid-point...
European Shares Mixed As Investors React To Weak PMI Reports
(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly higher on Monday amid hopes for a Fed pause in policy tightening. In economic releases, economic activity for the Eurozone dropped further in October into recessionary territory, a survey showed earlier, with the S&P Global Composite PMI falling to 47.1, from 48.1 in September.
Syncona To Buy Applied Genetic Technologies
(RTTNews) - Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) agreed to buy Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), through a tender offer, for about $23.5 million ($0.34 per share) in cash at the closing of the transaction plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50.0 million (up to $0.73 per share) pursuant to contingent value rights or CVRs.
Australian shares gain 2% as hopes of easing Fed policy grow
Australian shares rose nearly 2% on Monday, buoyed by miners, as investors found comfort in Wall Street's strong finish following a report that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate a less-aggressive interest rate hike in December. Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose nearly 2% on Monday, buoyed by...
How to Maximize Your Retirement Savings Amid a Volatile and Bearish Stock Market
Stock market investors have been getting a double dose of horror ahead of Halloween, with stocks making wild and volatile swings even as they remain in bear territory. Consider the session of Oct. 13, 2022. As Markets Insider reported, the S&P 500 hit a 52-week low in intraday trading, swung more than 5% during the session, and closed up by 2.6%.
Why Trading Is Essential for Crypto
A disclosure: I have always thought that the price of crypto assets is their least interesting feature. By now any traders reading this are probably howling in disgust, and I don’t disagree with that reaction – my point is that crypto is about so much more than “alpha.” Nevertheless, I acknowledge that trading is a key factor in the industry’s growth, and deserves more respect than my glib comments might imply.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Recession fears have sent the S&P 500 tumbling into a bear market this year, erasing more than $8 trillion in wealth. The broad-based index is currently 22% off its high, but many stocks have slipped much farther. For instance, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are down 58% and 56%, respectively.
