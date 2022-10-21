Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Kirkland's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

7 HOURS AGO