Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, C
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 8,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
Why Trading Is Essential for Crypto
A disclosure: I have always thought that the price of crypto assets is their least interesting feature. By now any traders reading this are probably howling in disgust, and I don’t disagree with that reaction – my point is that crypto is about so much more than “alpha.” Nevertheless, I acknowledge that trading is a key factor in the industry’s growth, and deserves more respect than my glib comments might imply.
Scholastic Board Authorizes Repurchase Of Up To $75 Mln Of Common Stock - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $75 million of common stock through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer, at an anticipated cash purchase price per share of not less than $35.00 per share and not more than $40.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The company plans to commence the offer on October 25, 2022, with expiration of the offer scheduled for November 22, 2022.
3 Selloff Buys Paying 13.5% (With Big Price Upside in 2023 and Beyond)
These three little-known funds yield up to 13.5%--and their payouts are actually safer than they've been in years, thanks to the Fed-induced selloff. Now is the time to buy them. Patient investors who do so will be nicely set up for annualized returns north of 14% in the long run, with most of that gain in dividend cash!
European Shares Mixed As Investors React To Weak PMI Reports
(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly higher on Monday amid hopes for a Fed pause in policy tightening. In economic releases, economic activity for the Eurozone dropped further in October into recessionary territory, a survey showed earlier, with the S&P Global Composite PMI falling to 47.1, from 48.1 in September.
Helmerich (HP) Declares Extra Dividend, Capex Plans for FY23
Helmerich & Payne’s HP board recently announced a quarterly cash supplemental dividend of 23.5 cents per share, payable on Dec 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of the business on Nov 15, 2022. Per HP, this supplemental dividend for fiscal 2023, anticipated to be roughly $100 million in aggregate, is meant to boost shareholder returns.
Is WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH) debuted on 06/16/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes...
Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $343.90 million, making it...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Avnet AVT is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, after the market close. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.4%. Avnet estimates fiscal first-quarter revenues in the range of $6.2-$6.5 billion (mid-point...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/03/2018. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice...
Is It Time To Consider Buying Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)?
Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Kirkland's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular...
Is the Stock Market Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on November 24, 2022. But how does Thanksgiving affect the stock markets?. Thanksgiving is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. The following day, the stock market hours are also affected, with an early closing at 1 pm on Black Friday.
Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 700 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,210-point plateau although it's due for support on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Here's Why Salesforce Stock Surged Last Week
Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) jumped 12.6% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are intrigued by the potential for activist investor Starboard Value to improve returns for shareholders. So what. Following a roughly 40% decline in the software giant's stock price in 2022, Starboard...
Should iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) was launched on 04/28/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $928.79 million, making...
Philips Posts Q3 Loss, Warns On Q4 Sales; Cuts Around 4,000 Jobs
(RTTNews) - Shares of Philips Electronics NV were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Amsterdam as well as in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the Dutch consumer electronics giant reported a loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, with weak orders. Looking ahead...
Principal Financial (PFG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 11.61%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial third-quarter results are likely to reflect higher variable investment income, higher...
Is iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) made its debut on 12/08/2014, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
